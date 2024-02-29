Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump Case in Thread

Guardian of 'Democracy' Adam Schiff Hopes and Prays Trump Loses So Dems Can...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on February 29, 2024
Meme screenshot

SCOTUS agreed to hear Trump's immunity case and you'd think he'd somehow already won the presidency again. They have lost their freakin' minds over this but then again, when have they NOT lost their minds over anything and everything Trump?

From Turley:

Yesterday, the Supreme Court granted a review of the presidential immunity question but set an expedited schedule for the review of the question with oral argument scheduled for April. Former president Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Legal Scholars are extremely thankful for the Supreme Court’s Decision today to take up Presidential Immunity.” As I mentioned last night in the coverage, legal scholars are hardly doing a conga line in celebration. Indeed, this morning had the usual voices attacking the Court as “craven” and partisan for granting review in the case.  Despite the Court (including three Trump appointees) repeatedly ruling against Trump and conservative causes in past cases, the same voices declared that the Court was a cabal of politically compromised lickspittles.

And of course, this will only push our pals on the Left to try and pack the court because you know, they shouldn't listen to any case that might help Trump or something. Also, lickspittle is a term we do not hear or use nearly enough.

Turley continued:

Yup. This SCOTUS has repeatedly ruled against Trump, but since they agreed to hear his immunity case NOW they're corrupt or unethical or IN TRUMP'S POCKET.

It's all so stupid and annoying.

The nerve.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Modern-day Democrats are some of the most dangerous, authoritarian Democrats we've seen in a long time.

And like her post says, thank God for checks and balances.

======================================================================

