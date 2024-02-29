'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns in Hunter Biden's Testimony

As Twitchy readers know, Hunter Biden testified behind closed doors and insisted he was high or drunk when he sent the most damning communications involving his father, Joe Biden and it was just a mistake.

Right. A mistake. If you believe that we have a bridge for sale ... cheap! But hey, Eric Swalwell believes him.

Ha.

HA ha.

You know if Eric Swalwell keeps insisting that Hunter Biden's testimony was awesome and the Biden impeachment is over that it's just not true.

Sounds like there are not one but TWO smoking guns:

Watch: Seamus Bruner: Bank transfers and SARS are the ‘smoking gun’ of Hunter Biden’s testimony https://t.co/CKZJ1YaILr — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) February 29, 2024

From Solomon Reports:

When Hunter Biden’s closed-door testimony to House impeachment investigators becomes public, Government Accountability Institute Director of Research Seamus Bruner says the bank transfers, Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS), and loan repayments between President Joe Biden and brother James will be the most important parts to focus on. “We’ve seen Hunter pay Joe’s bills, that’s a big no-no if not an ethics violation if not a crime. So follow the money, that’s the number one thing,” says Bruner.

Follow the money.

That always seems to be the answer when dealing with corrupt politicians.

Seamus Bruner: Bank transfers and SARS are the ‘smoking gun’ of Hunter Biden’s testimony.



Does anyone believe Jim Biden borrowed $40,000 and $200,000 from Joe, who was somehow living large with 3 homes on a salary of under $200K, with zero documentation? 🤣🤣… — Steve Hartkopf (@srobhartkopf) February 29, 2024

Watch: ‘It’s a flat out lie’: Seamus Bruner slams Hunter Biden for denying Joe's involvement in business https://t.co/sfItExVnrm — John Yost (@YostHager) February 29, 2024

Flat-out lie?

The Bidens?

SAY IT AIN'T SO.

