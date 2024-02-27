Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLLLLLLE! Vote Now (Yes, Right NOW) in the Townhall...
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk has been voicing his concerns about our leaky, mostly open southern border for months now; he went so far as to visit the border himself. So we were not at all surprised to see him calling out Democrats for not deporting illegals so they'll vote for them.

He called it 'insane behavior,' which is spot on.

His post continues ...

It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!Instead, a partly federally funded NGO bought them free tickets to California …

He's right, you know.

So of course Dan Goldman had to tell him he was wrong.

Awww, look at him quoting the law like they care about and obey it. Give us a break, Dan, we all know who you and your party are. You all thought you were bringing in millions of new voters without ever really considering the consequences of bringing in ... criminals. The instant they enter our country illegally they are breaking the law, and criminals break laws.

Then again, maybe they did consider the consequences to our country and they just didn't care as long as they retain power.

Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Yeah, that's probably it.

He didn't 'miss' any part.

He deliberately left it out.

Actions speak louder than words.

We're willing to bet he does know how it works, he's just counting on his supporters being too dumb to know themselves.

He chose his words very carefully - he said you must be a citizen to vote, he didn't say illegals aren't voting.

Yes, yes he is.

======================================================================

