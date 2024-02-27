Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH

Elon Musk has been voicing his concerns about our leaky, mostly open southern border for months now; he went so far as to visit the border himself. So we were not at all surprised to see him calling out Democrats for not deporting illegals so they'll vote for them.

Advertisement

He called it 'insane behavior,' which is spot on.

Dems won’t deport, because every illegal is a highly likely vote at some point.



That simple incentive explains what seems to be insane behavior.



It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and… https://t.co/9lMpDNsAS1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024

His post continues ...

It has become so brazen that a gang of illegals can beat up police officers on camera in Times Square, get out of jail for free and *still* not get deported!Instead, a partly federally funded NGO bought them free tickets to California …

He's right, you know.

So of course Dan Goldman had to tell him he was wrong.

I’ve now seen you say this repeatedly @elonmusk and it makes no sense.



Even if an asylum application is granted (which now takes 5 to 7 years), you still have to apply for a green card before going through the long citizenship process.



Of course you must be a citizen to vote. https://t.co/CxI8aH907V — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 27, 2024

Awww, look at him quoting the law like they care about and obey it. Give us a break, Dan, we all know who you and your party are. You all thought you were bringing in millions of new voters without ever really considering the consequences of bringing in ... criminals. The instant they enter our country illegally they are breaking the law, and criminals break laws.

Then again, maybe they did consider the consequences to our country and they just didn't care as long as they retain power.

Yeah, that's probably it.

Dan you seem to be missing the part where the first bill Biden sent to Congress was to grant illegal aliens citizenship. And that every single time Democrats say the words “immigration reform” they are talking about a “path to citizenship” for illegals — their highest… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 27, 2024

He didn't 'miss' any part.

He deliberately left it out.

Since your party fights every attempt to force a voter to verify their citizenship with an ID, explain how in the world you can make that assertion. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) February 27, 2024

Actions speak louder than words.

It makes sense when you idiots keep trying to pass laws allowing illegals to vote Dan.

But why let pesky details get in the way of you spewing nonsense — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) February 27, 2024

Tell me you don’t know how congressional redistricting works without telling me. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 27, 2024

We're willing to bet he does know how it works, he's just counting on his supporters being too dumb to know themselves.

Are you denying that illegal aliens are voting right now in local and Statewide elections in sanctuary States? — Μολὼν Λαβέ (@AA2ANJ) February 27, 2024

He chose his words very carefully - he said you must be a citizen to vote, he didn't say illegals aren't voting.

You actually believe illegal immigrants don’t vote in this country? pic.twitter.com/5zSQiCkHBn — Quint’s Harpoon (@TheWatch1776) February 27, 2024

You’re a congressman and REALLY this stupid Daniel? — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, yes he is.

======================================================================

Related:

Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION

Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL

Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claming Republicans are COMING FOR THEM and OOF

We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg is Bad

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.