Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes...
Bodycam Footage Dismantles LGBTQ Narrative on Nonbinary Teen's Death
Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat...
And Here We GO: Gavin Newsom to Face His FIFTH Recall Attempt Launched...
We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling...
WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take...
Media Working Overtime to Bury Details of Laken Hope Riley’s Murder
Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to...
Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It...
Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems...
J.K. Rowling Takes NO CRAP From Trans Lunatic Trolls and That's Why I...
Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man...
THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail...
NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claiming Republicans Are COMING FOR THEM and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on February 27, 2024
Twitchy

It's good to see our pals on the Left are totally keeping it together as we get closer and closer to the 2024 Election.

Kidding.

They are losing their minds even more so than usual. Take for example this post from Rachel Bitecofer who seems to think Republicans are going to purge people if they're in power. Remember how they all insisted if Trump won Hillary's supporters would just be sad?

Advertisement

Yeah, were THEY ever wrong?

Look at this insanity:

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure one of your corgis passed gas but you're not entirely sure which one? Yeah, we just made the same face.

The post continues:

A purge of the federal workforce of anyone deemed disloyal.Wielding the power of federal law enforcement against political enemies. #Project2025 

Don't you love it when they project? We are, of course, being facetious.

Recommended

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

We feel like this is a trick question.

Sensing a theme here.

Well, there ya' go.

But nice try, Rachel.

======================================================================

Related:

We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg is Bad

WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece is Worse, Her Groomer Take or Illegal Immigrant One (Watch)

Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Advertisement

Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAY MINORITIES REPUBLICANS WOMEN RACHEL BITECOFER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL
Sam J.
Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL
Sam J.
We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg Is Bad
Sam J.
WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take or Illegal Immigrant One (Watch)
Sam J.
THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft
Grateful Calvin
Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement