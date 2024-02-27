Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claiming Republicans Are COMING FOR THEM and OOF

It's good to see our pals on the Left are totally keeping it together as we get closer and closer to the 2024 Election.

Kidding.

They are losing their minds even more so than usual. Take for example this post from Rachel Bitecofer who seems to think Republicans are going to purge people if they're in power. Remember how they all insisted if Trump won Hillary's supporters would just be sad?

Yeah, were THEY ever wrong?

Look at this insanity:

Are you gay?



-Republicans are coming for you.



Are you a Muslim?



-Republicans are coming for you.



Are you Latino?



-Republicans are coming for you.



-Are you a woman of child bearing age?



Republicans are coming for you. #Project2025 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) February 25, 2024

You know the face you make when you're pretty sure one of your corgis passed gas but you're not entirely sure which one? Yeah, we just made the same face.

Trump’s radical second-term agenda would wield executive power in unprecedented ways.



—

A massive operation to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.



A purge of the federal workforce of anyone deemed disloyal.



Wielding the power of federal law enforcement against… — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) February 25, 2024

The post continues:

A purge of the federal workforce of anyone deemed disloyal.Wielding the power of federal law enforcement against political enemies. #Project2025

Don't you love it when they project? We are, of course, being facetious.

I just spoke with a Muslim leader at a mosque & his entire community is switching to Republican.



They are vehemently opposed to democrats pushing the sexualization of children.



I’ll also be voting Republican this November. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 25, 2024

Are you stupid?



- You’re a Democrat. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 25, 2024

We feel like this is a trick question.

I am gay and will be supporting Republicans in 2024. — Ryan Kersey (@ryankersey22) February 25, 2024

Am I coming for myself as a Latino Republican? pic.twitter.com/Waz61TFQpz — Chris Chavez (@thatChrisChavez) February 25, 2024

I'm Muslim and no Republican is coming for me lol — abdullah 🇺🇸🐘 (@483Patriot) February 25, 2024

You have a severe anxiety disorder that is probably being fed by your therapist and your diet.



I suggest you focus on your personal health before addressing societal ills. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) February 26, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

I'm a Gay Muslim Latino Woman of child bearing age. I will be voting republican. — Jeff Weldstrodamus (@JeffreyJope) February 25, 2024

Well, there ya' go.

But nice try, Rachel.

