Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 27, 2024
AngieArtist

So, we know Mohammed El-Kurd was trying to make some meaningful statement here about how evil and mean Israel is because they can't even hijack planes anymore to protest but ... OMG. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who knew hijacking planes was such a big part of supporting Palestine?

Alrighty then.

Ummm ... what? 

Hey man, in the good ol' days we were hijacking planes right and left ... 

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

You know what, don't answer that.

The nerve.

Sam J.
Awww, look at Damin Toell, being all helpful and stuff. What a giver.

One of the biggest tragedies of our times.

Absolutely.

THERE ya' go. Whiner.

That's right! Buck up little camper!

Ain't it though?

Indeed.

It is.

