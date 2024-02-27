Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to Protest ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious

So, we know Mohammed El-Kurd was trying to make some meaningful statement here about how evil and mean Israel is because they can't even hijack planes anymore to protest but ... OMG.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Who knew hijacking planes was such a big part of supporting Palestine?

Alrighty then.

You can’t protest peacefully. You can’t boycott. You can’t hunger strike. You can’t hijack planes. You can’t block traffic. You can’t throw Molotovs. You can’t self-immolate. You can’t heckle politicians. You can’t march. You can’t riot. You can’t dissent. You just can’t be. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) February 26, 2024

Ummm ... what?

Hahahaha I can’t get over this. “Oh I can’t hijack planes OH COME ON YOU’RE NOT LEAVING ME ANY OPTIONS” hahahahahahaha https://t.co/GNqTnalQDP — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 27, 2024

Hey man, in the good ol' days we were hijacking planes right and left ...

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

You know what, don't answer that.

Heaven forbid you can’t hijack planes or throw Molotov cocktails and murder people. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 27, 2024

The nerve.

I think you got hacked by someone trying to make you look like a joke, you should change your password. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 27, 2024

Awww, look at Damin Toell, being all helpful and stuff. What a giver.

Remember when you could hijack planes? Those were the days. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 27, 2024

Yes, the inability to hijack airplanes truly is the tragedy of our times. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) February 27, 2024

One of the biggest tragedies of our times.

Absolutely.

Do whatever you want to yourself. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 27, 2024

THERE ya' go. Whiner.

Not with that attitude you can’t. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 27, 2024

That's right! Buck up little camper!

Yeah, it's really difficult to be a terrorist these days — A Strange Loop 🧭✴️ (@Recursion_Agent) February 27, 2024

Ain't it though?

The struggle is real pic.twitter.com/02Fdl3Vt2F — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) February 27, 2024

Indeed.

It is.

