Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the Border

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on February 26, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

We knew the Democrats would pull the whole 'Republicans don't really care about securing the border' crap after they blocked the ridiculous bill from the Senate they keep calling 'bipartisan' because a dipwad from Oklahoma worked on putting it together. Forget that House Republicans sent the Senate a fairly clean border bill last summer that they have been sitting on ...

No no, clearly Republicans don't care.

And you know what's really sad is they can and will get away with this because their supporters don't care enough to look at the facts. If they did, they would never vote for Democrats but we digress.

Take a look at this:

Yeah, told you it was bad.

Community Notes for the win!

In May 2023 House Republicans passed H.R.2 - Secure the Border Act of 2023. Which is now in the Senate waiting to be presented on the floor for a vote.

They even provided a link to the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2

How thoughtful.

As you can likely already guess, this has not gone well for Duckworth:

But Trump?

That's putting it mildly.

Tough crowd.

What she said.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

