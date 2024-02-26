Tammy Duckworth Community-Noted Into ORBIT for Claiming Republicans Don't Care About the Border

We knew the Democrats would pull the whole 'Republicans don't really care about securing the border' crap after they blocked the ridiculous bill from the Senate they keep calling 'bipartisan' because a dipwad from Oklahoma worked on putting it together. Forget that House Republicans sent the Senate a fairly clean border bill last summer that they have been sitting on ...

No no, clearly Republicans don't care.

And you know what's really sad is they can and will get away with this because their supporters don't care enough to look at the facts. If they did, they would never vote for Democrats but we digress.

Take a look at this:

After years of complaining, Republicans walked away from a bipartisan border deal they specifically asked for.⁰⁰Turns out, they didn't want to fix our border—because if we did, then what would they tweet about? https://t.co/wwZDUqZEG5 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 26, 2024

Yeah, told you it was bad.

Community Notes for the win!

In May 2023 House Republicans passed H.R.2 - Secure the Border Act of 2023. Which is now in the Senate waiting to be presented on the floor for a vote.

They even provided a link to the bill: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2

How thoughtful.

As you can likely already guess, this has not gone well for Duckworth:

I read the bill. It did nothing to secure the border.



The President has every authority today to end the crisis but he chooses not to because he wants to play politics. At the lives of young innocent people just trying to live their lives. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) February 26, 2024

But Trump?

You seem to have a problem with honesty. — David J Architect (@DavidJArchitect) February 26, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

Tammy: Just naming a bill "border security" does not make it so. Turns out the bill speeded, amnesty, did not limit migrants and did not build a wall. Turns out Trump was right, and that is what is really bothering you! — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) February 26, 2024

Did you read it? Of course not. The typical Democrat useful idiot that you are, you’re told by Schumer to pass it and you will. Amazing how you idiots on the scream cultists at Republicans, yet you cyborgs fall right into lockstep when you’re told. You’re a disgrace. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 26, 2024

Tough crowd.

🙄 It was a uni-party border deal and it was garbage. Stop the bs and close the border. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) February 26, 2024

What she said.

