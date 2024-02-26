Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs to Injuries

As Twitchy readers know, a man in US military fatigues set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in DC on Saturday, reportedly as a way to protest against Israel and their so-called 'genocide' in Palestine.

Advertisement

From The Jerusalem Post:

A man in US military fatigues set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, in protest of what he called a “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza. The protester was identified on Sunday by the independent journalist Talia Jane as Aaron Bushnell, 25, an active-duty service member of the US Air Force , who, from a public LinkedIn profile, appeared to work in the service’s IT department.

Late Sunday night, Jane reported that Bushnell had succumbed to the wounds sustained in the self-immolation.

So basically, what we can only guess was a very mentally ill man to begin with latched on to the anti-Israel rhetoric and took his life as a means of protest.

Horrific.

Truly.

But of course, the pro-Palestine/Hamas activists are celebrating his death - 'Rest in Power' is trending currently on Twitter.

Look at this:

Aaron Bushnell's memory will be honored. His act is extreme like he described it. Yet, it is his noble message that matters. His sacrifice is now part of the sacrifices of the Palestinian people in its struggle for dignity.

Rest in power!#FreePalestine🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rd8Vj5dAku — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) February 26, 2024

Sane people who do not glorify death are less than impressed:

This is what happens when young people are indoctrinated into hating their country & follow extreme liberal ideology of members of Congress like Rashida Tlaib. This young man died for no reason. His 'sacrifice' will change nothing. Suicide does not cure problems. https://t.co/iTuhJJCXud — Greg West (@GregWest_HALOJM) February 26, 2024

Awful.

His name will be pitied for a week and then largely forgotten without changing anything. Self immolation to my knowledge has never caused change in national or international policy. It's an innefective gimmick. It is a terrible waste and tragedy. — @fam_denn (@fam_Denn) February 26, 2024

Terrible waste and a tragedy.

He committed suicide for a people who will go back to bashing White Americans in a week. Now, because of his suicide, any benefits he had from the military, any life insurance, will not be transferred to his family. If you want self-immolation for your cause, your people can do… https://t.co/lncjOoAuBv — Melissa C. (@MelissaCSays) February 26, 2024

This. ^

Only a death cult celebrates a suicide. — TheRealMac (@TheSurrealMac) February 26, 2024

And celebrating they are.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, has passed away.



He is the soldier who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington.



So traumatised by watching genocide as to feel ‘complicit’, pushing him to his ‘extreme act of protest’.



His last words- Free Palestine 🇵🇸



Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/wRZyvYzJVH — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) February 26, 2024

Ghouls.

I got to give respect to Aaron Bushnell, there's no sacrifice more than this, burning alive is the most painful thing that anyone can ever go through.. Zionists are laughing, the so called friends of the US. Rest In power brother. #AaronBushnell pic.twitter.com/OQFbrCsckL — Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) February 26, 2024

When people show you who they really are ... believe them.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION

Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.