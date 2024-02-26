Monday Morning Meme Madness
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs to Injuries

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on February 26, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, a man in US military fatigues set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in DC on Saturday, reportedly as a way to protest against Israel and their so-called 'genocide' in Palestine. 

From The Jerusalem Post:

A man in US military fatigues set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Sunday, in protest of what he called a “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

The protester was identified on Sunday by the independent journalist Talia Jane as Aaron Bushnell, 25, an active-duty service member of the US Air Force, who, from a public LinkedIn profile, appeared to work in the service’s IT department.

Late Sunday night, Jane reported that Bushnell had succumbed to the wounds sustained in the self-immolation.

So basically, what we can only guess was a very mentally ill man to begin with latched on to the anti-Israel rhetoric and took his life as a means of protest.

Horrific.

Truly.

But of course, the pro-Palestine/Hamas activists are celebrating his death - 'Rest in Power' is trending currently on Twitter.

Look at this:

Sane people who do not glorify death are less than impressed:

Awful.

Terrible waste and a tragedy.

This. ^

And celebrating they are.

Ghouls.

When people show you who they really are ... believe them.

