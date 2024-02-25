Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on February 25, 2024
AngieArtist

Shane Gillis hosted SNL and you guys ... he was actually funny. REALLY funny. They also did a bit about Joe Biden putting on tennis shoes that make him trip. Could they be figuring out their ratings are going to continue to go down if they insist on pandering to people who only laugh at bad Trump jokes?

Maybe?

Watch THIS:

Cue all the REEEEEE! Heh.

Yeah, how dare SNL try and be funny again, right? It's far better to slowly destroy the show by pandering to people who have NO sense of humor whatsoever.

Totally.

Always. The. Same. Damn. Emojis.

Because he's a comedian? You know, comedians used to say all sorts of 'stuff' you wouldn't like, Bob. But since so many people lost their ability to laugh comedy has become a big no-no.

We hope this means it's turning around. It would be GREAT if Americans could laugh again.

You know this guy is a lot of fun at family gatherings.

Then again ... maybe not.

To be fair, there are also a LOT of people applauding Gillis and hoping for the same thing we are.

