Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Shane Gillis hosted SNL and you guys ... he was actually funny. REALLY funny. They also did a bit about Joe Biden putting on tennis shoes that make him trip. Could they be figuring out their ratings are going to continue to go down if they insist on pandering to people who only laugh at bad Trump jokes?

Advertisement

Maybe?

Watch THIS:

Shane Gillis’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/pd1DjEhtp7 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2024

Cue all the REEEEEE! Heh.

I suppose you have to post this…but why draw more attention to it? Woof. — Andrew (@SeeMoanSewn) February 25, 2024

Yeah, how dare SNL try and be funny again, right? It's far better to slowly destroy the show by pandering to people who have NO sense of humor whatsoever.

Totally.

2019: Shame on you, SNL.



2024: Shane on you, SNL. — MVRDER (@MURDER_WITH_A_V) February 25, 2024

He's not the slightest bit funny — Lynne🤓⚖️☮️🇺🇲🇺🇦🌻 (@HQReality) February 25, 2024

Always. The. Same. Damn. Emojis.

Why did he say the R word? — Bob (@iBob18052) February 25, 2024

Because he's a comedian? You know, comedians used to say all sorts of 'stuff' you wouldn't like, Bob. But since so many people lost their ability to laugh comedy has become a big no-no.

We hope this means it's turning around. It would be GREAT if Americans could laugh again.

What’s offensive about Shane Gillis is not his awful 8th grade lunchroom jokes, it’s his delivery…it’s like Amateur Night at the Chuckle Factory in Elkhart, Indiana.😖 https://t.co/IuuiJ1m1Qk — Mr. Pennyfeather 🟧 (@pennyfeather1) February 25, 2024

You know this guy is a lot of fun at family gatherings.

Not sure why you would pick this racist mf during black history month 🤦🏽‍♀️. He’s so cringe https://t.co/bGfZ39TOhZ pic.twitter.com/jWeheoQwxI — Ericka Rose 💛🐝 (@ezrock5) February 25, 2024

Then again ... maybe not.

To be fair, there are also a LOT of people applauding Gillis and hoping for the same thing we are.

That comedy is back.

Let us cross our fingers.

======================================================================

Related:

Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have Babies Too and ROFL

Thoughtful Thread DEFENDING Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Will Absolutely Infuriate NeverTrump

Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP' to Get the F**k Outta Here

Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts Say Otherwise

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.