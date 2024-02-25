Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts Say Otherwise

Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:05 AM on February 25, 2024
Twitter Screenshot

By now you've likely seen the footage of Taylor Lorenz and Chaya Raichik basically interviewing one another, seen some clips, or at least heard about it. If not, Libs of TikTok was good enough to put together a highlight reel of the interview for your viewing entertainment and YES, it's very entertaining.

Advertisement

Watch:

Too damn funny.

Welp, seems poor Taylor is none too happy with Raichik's recap ... 

And yes, she shut down replies. LOL

See? She's NOT OWNED and stuff, even though she shut down replies to her posts. Nothing says you stand behind your argument like shutting replies off.

Chaya went on to share the play-by-play ...

This would be called dumping salt in Taylor's wound. Ouch.

Advertisement

The post continues ...

- she wants the media to be allowed to defame me with impunity

- she wants me to be responsible for all reactions, comments, and actions that happen after I post a TikTok but doesn’t want to take responsibility for what happens after her reporting on me

- she’s a lizard person

- she’s scared of people knowing her age

- she’s still wearing a mask outdoors in 2024

Lizard person. WE KNEW IT.

She DID say she's a lizard person, that just sort of goes along with that.

It also helps her hide her age.

Unless, of course, you're Taylor Lorenz.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: TAYLOR LORENZ LIBS OF TIK TOK CHAYA RAICHIK

