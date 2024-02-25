Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts Say Otherwise

By now you've likely seen the footage of Taylor Lorenz and Chaya Raichik basically interviewing one another, seen some clips, or at least heard about it. If not, Libs of TikTok was good enough to put together a highlight reel of the interview for your viewing entertainment and YES, it's very entertaining.

Watch:

HIGHLIGHT REEL!!



Taylor Lorenz equates nose jobs with boys chopping off their d*cks cuz they think they’re girls. She’s okay with p*rn in schools, says Miami will disappear because of climate change, and refuses to say her age! pic.twitter.com/AxPbjJ55yW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2024

Too damn funny.

Welp, seems poor Taylor is none too happy with Raichik's recap ...

One reason I chose to publish the full interview and not just certain comments for my story on the harms Chaya’s rhetoric is causing LGBTQ ppl is bc I *knew* she’d try to chop the footage up as much as she could to push her nonsense. Watch the full interview, it speaks for itself — TaylorLorenz.Substack.com (@TaylorLorenz) February 25, 2024

And yes, she shut down replies. LOL

She can do all the desperate choppy editing she wants to try and save face, but once you watch the full video it falls right aparthttps://t.co/MRyOqaymOz — TaylorLorenz.Substack.com (@TaylorLorenz) February 25, 2024

See? She's NOT OWNED and stuff, even though she shut down replies to her posts. Nothing says you stand behind your argument like shutting replies off.

Chaya went on to share the play-by-play ...

This would be called dumping salt in Taylor's wound. Ouch.

Just to summarize my interview with Taylor Lorenz:



- she’s not at all concerned about our open border and millions of people invading our country

- she’s pro mutilation and castration of minors

- she wants p*rn in schools

- she wants the media to be allowed to defame me with… — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 25, 2024

The post continues ...

- she wants the media to be allowed to defame me with impunity - she wants me to be responsible for all reactions, comments, and actions that happen after I post a TikTok but doesn’t want to take responsibility for what happens after her reporting on me - she’s a lizard person - she’s scared of people knowing her age - she’s still wearing a mask outdoors in 2024

Lizard person. WE KNEW IT.

Some of my thoughts in addition to those—I know I had a lot. 😆



Taylor:



-she couldn’t (or purposely avoided) define anything, like the ‘media’s responsibility’ or the difference between a ‘violent bomb threat’ and a ‘death threat’

-she believes the media is a special class who… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 25, 2024

You forgot to mention she sets her thermostat at 85 degrees. — Juan Valverde (@JuanMVP) February 25, 2024

She DID say she's a lizard person, that just sort of goes along with that.

She hurried and changed subjects when you showed her the photos of the books they have in grade school…. She didn’t want to admit you are right… she’s so phony. — 🇺🇸 Ludwig 🇺🇸 (@Tim_Ludwig) February 25, 2024

I feel like her mask was more like some kind of psychological protective shield from you because she sees you as a “threat.” An emotional support mask, if you will. — CT Conservative 🇺🇸❤️ ✝️ (@orwellshandmaid) February 25, 2024

It also helps her hide her age.

So sounds like this meeting went well? — Troy Thomas (@FDSSubstack) February 25, 2024

Unless, of course, you're Taylor Lorenz.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.