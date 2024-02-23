Lady, Just Take the L! POLITICO Journo Who Trashed Christians on MSNBC TRIES...
Elon Musk Unimpressed with Google Senior Exec Who Called Him GROVELING About Racist,...
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish...
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thr...
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in...
Where's the Jim Acosta Wing of 'Journalists' Freak-Out About the Catherine Herridge News?
IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men...
Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism...
Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC

Laurence Tribe TRIPS Gloriously Over Old Tweet After Calling Trump a Tyrant for Talking About His Enemies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on February 23, 2024
AngieArtist

Someone should get Laurence Tribe a mirror.

Heck, get him two of them so he can see what a flaming hypocrite he really is. Seriously, he's worried about Trump calling political adversaries the enemy of the people? Has he not been paying attention to his party? 

Advertisement

Heck to himself?

Yup, that's him.

The answer is no, no they do NOT have any self-awareness.

Locking them up.

Trying to take them off ballots.

You know, the things dictators like Biden do.

So hypocritical they're delusional.

You know, that reads.

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Good times.

======================================================================

Related:

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS

'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL

IWF Pulls NO Punches in Docuseries EXPOSING Anti-Women Policies Pushing for Trans Men in Women's Prisons

Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (yup!) Harvard admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread

Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP LAURENCE TRIBE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS
Sam J.
Elon Musk Unimpressed with Google Senior Exec Who Called Him GROVELING About Racist, Sexist Gemini
Sam J.
POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
Doug P.
NBC News Warns of Ways Candidate the Left's Trying to Bankrupt Might Punish Political Opposition
Doug P.
'APPALLING' --> AIPAC Calls The Squad OUT for Working to Keep Hamas in Power and AOC Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Here We Go AGAIN! Christopher Rufo Exposes ANOTHER (Yup!) Harvard Admin for Plagiarism in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS Sam J.
Advertisement