Laurence Tribe TRIPS Gloriously Over Old Tweet After Calling Trump a Tyrant for Talking About His Enemies

Someone should get Laurence Tribe a mirror.

Heck, get him two of them so he can see what a flaming hypocrite he really is. Seriously, he's worried about Trump calling political adversaries the enemy of the people? Has he not been paying attention to his party?

Calling your political adversaries enemies of the people is a typical first step for tyrants who aim ultimately to silence or exterminate all who resist their rule. We’ve gotta nip this terrifying move in the bud. https://t.co/TCis4CfAX2 — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) February 23, 2024

Heck to himself?

Yup, that's him.

You guys have been doing it for years. Do you have *any* self-awareness? https://t.co/IRNZ2psSO0 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 23, 2024

The answer is no, no they do NOT have any self-awareness.

Locking up opposition protesters and candidates for complaining about the corruption in the previous election … now that’s a first step for tyrants who aim ultimately to silence or exterminate all who resist their rule. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) February 23, 2024

Locking them up.

Trying to take them off ballots.

You know, the things dictators like Biden do.

Yet, YOU call Trump and other Republicans essentially the same as that on a DAILY basis. You people aren't just hypocritical, you're approaching delusional. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) February 23, 2024

So hypocritical they're delusional.

You know, that reads.

Yeah, but we didn’t start this fire

You guys did

Game on comrade — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) February 23, 2024

The only people that have tried to silence Americans is the Biden Administration and Democrats!! They spy on us, they try tell us what we can drive, what appliances to use and made unconditional vaccine mandates. You are as delusional as Joe Biden! — Angie (@angie_anson) February 23, 2024

Good times.

