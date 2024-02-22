Corey DeAngelis Posts Leaked Emails of TX School Officials Telling Teachers to Vote...
Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on February 22, 2024
Democratic National Convention via AP

Hillary Clinton turned off the replies on this post before even her followers or supporters could respond to her so you know she knew it was stupid. Or at least knew she'd get called out for it. After all, she is basically campaigning FOR Trump.

The issue though is that like other people who turn off replies, she forgets that there is the opportunity to quote-tweet the post which means even more people see it. Honestly, she'd be better off leaving replies open as those do not necessarily register on timelines ...

Like quote-tweets do.

But we've never accused Hillary of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

This post is stupid, pass it on.

Then again, she is basically making the case for people to vote FOR Trump since he will protect life.

Hrm.

Right? She says that like it's a bad thing.

Who knew she was such a Trump fan.

Heh.

Honestly, this is just Hillary trying to scare people into voting for Biden because she knows he really doesn't have anything to run on so if they don't terrify stupid people now, they're done in November.

Still, it's fun to point out she's accidentally stumping FOR Trump here.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

ABORTION HILLARY CLINTON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

