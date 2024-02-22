Alllrighty THEN! We Didn't Have Hillary Clinton Campaigning FOR Trump on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are

Hillary Clinton turned off the replies on this post before even her followers or supporters could respond to her so you know she knew it was stupid. Or at least knew she'd get called out for it. After all, she is basically campaigning FOR Trump.

The issue though is that like other people who turn off replies, she forgets that there is the opportunity to quote-tweet the post which means even more people see it. Honestly, she'd be better off leaving replies open as those do not necessarily register on timelines ...

Like quote-tweets do.

But we've never accused Hillary of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban. Pass it on. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2024

This post is stupid, pass it on.

Then again, she is basically making the case for people to vote FOR Trump since he will protect life.

Hrm.

So let it be written, so let it be done! https://t.co/IIwWgsCuWl pic.twitter.com/UHfFGoHHfW — Darrell B. Harrison* (@D_B_Harrison) February 22, 2024

Right? She says that like it's a bad thing.

When the opposition does your job for you.



A vote for Trump is a vote for life.

A vote for Biden is a vote for death.



Talk about vote winner. https://t.co/KBa5XihtXT — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) February 22, 2024

The high priestess of their religion has spoken. They worship at the altar of government, and child sacrifice is their sacrament. https://t.co/XO0lJ8bDxo — Virgil L. Walker (@VirgilWalkerOMA) February 22, 2024

Hillary coming out in support of Trump wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card. https://t.co/lBjpS7Q7Js pic.twitter.com/Nk8OOUeTKU — Brandon Lansdown (@BrandonLansdown) February 22, 2024

Who knew she was such a Trump fan.

Heh.

Honestly, this is just Hillary trying to scare people into voting for Biden because she knows he really doesn't have anything to run on so if they don't terrify stupid people now, they're done in November.

Still, it's fun to point out she's accidentally stumping FOR Trump here.

