We've all been laughing at Google and their racist Gemini AI but when you see 'stuff' like this about Israel you realize just how underhanded and even dirty this whole thing really is. Sure, it's fun to mock them and their obvious bias against white people but when you read something like this about Israel and Palestine?

They are rewriting history in real-time.

Or at least trying to.

Take a look.

Google’s woke AI Gemini is now claiming that Jews are more violent than Palestinians and ignoring the thousands of people killed by Palestinian terrorism in Israel, including the intifadas.@Google is erasing Palestinian terrorism in real time. https://t.co/Ti3IGRtPys pic.twitter.com/63rpxOM6fi — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 22, 2024

Raise your hand if you're NOT surprised.

Why is it that the same people who are wrong about one thing seem to be wrong about everything? It's like they have some sort of 'Woke Talking Points and Beliefs for Dummies' pamphlet they're all reading from.

It gets worse:

How come Google’s woke AI Gemini has no problem saying that Jews committed violent acts against Palestinians, and requires no context, yet when answering about the much worse and about the much greater on the scale of violence of Palestinian acting against Jews, all of a sudden… pic.twitter.com/eegC4pEFjZ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 22, 2024

Cripes.

It also denies rape of Israeli women and amplifies Hamas propaganda. https://t.co/vFr4ov1w3Q — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 22, 2024

Holy Hell.

This is the stuff that makes me feel a little hopeless. https://t.co/SnZVhVk6DJ — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 22, 2024

Us too.

Holy crap. That is so insanely false. The terrorist attacks from Palestinians significantly outpace any settler violence. It’s not even in the same range. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 22, 2024

Thinking Google may have some explaining to do.

Because Google’s staff openly sides with the terrorist filth. — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) February 22, 2024

That's certainly what it looks like.

I don't think people are grasping the gravity of this. This is a dystopian nightmare. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) February 22, 2024

It's all fun and games until they try rewriting history.

They're also sanitizing its ability to explain the cause of the issues its creating pic.twitter.com/jl3HxgKbky — The Walker Lane (@TheWalkerLane) February 22, 2024

Hey, it's not their fault they're antisemitic, it's the publicly available data that is erasing history in real-time.

Sure.

