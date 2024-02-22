Google Trying to Erase History in REAL-TIME? Gemini AI Just Gets Worse - Look at How It Describes Israel

Here's a GREAT Way to Get Around the Big Gov't/Social Media Censors to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 22, 2024
AngieArtist

We've all been laughing at Google and their racist Gemini AI but when you see 'stuff' like this about Israel you realize just how underhanded and even dirty this whole thing really is. Sure, it's fun to mock them and their obvious bias against white people but when you read something like this about Israel and Palestine?

They are rewriting history in real-time.

Or at least trying to.

Take a look.

Raise your hand if you're NOT surprised.

Why is it that the same people who are wrong about one thing seem to be wrong about everything? It's like they have some sort of 'Woke Talking Points and Beliefs for Dummies' pamphlet they're all reading from.

It gets worse:

Cripes.

Holy Hell.

Us too.

Thinking Google may have some explaining to do.

That's certainly what it looks like.

It's all fun and games until they try rewriting history.

Hey, it's not their fault they're antisemitic, it's the publicly available data that is erasing history in real-time.

Sure.

======================================================================

======================================================================

