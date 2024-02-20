Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from Black People (Watch)

Ok, so we get it's MSNBC and it's really only newsworthy when something on that network ISN'T insane and ridiculous but this is special, even for them. Full disclosure, we actually didn't even know Beyoncé had released a country album, let alone the fact that conservatives are apparently outraged.

Clearly, WE'RE not outraged because we didn't even know it was a thing but hey, whatever makes MSNBC and the lunatics they bring on to say racist nonsense feel important.

Look. At. THIS:

MSNBC guest: "If White people hated cultural appropriation, then they shouldn't have created music. Because every form of music in America was stolen from Black people." pic.twitter.com/wysQqDTLaf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 19, 2024

How this guy kept a straight face ...

Then again, he does work for MSNBC.

People's reactions on Twitter are priceless:

Beethoven was really black and his real name was Leroy Jenkins. #FactsMatter — Carl Lazlo (@roybatty010816) February 19, 2024

We knew it!

Cool. We'll give them back their heavy metal, classical, and country music, and they can give back the automobile, the printed word, and indoor plumbing. Fair trade. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 20, 2024

*stares in Bach, Mozart, Palestrina, Buxtehude, Gibbons, etc — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@THCLofficial) February 20, 2024

Heh.

Never had black folks pegged for creating Polka.



I appear to be wrong. pic.twitter.com/kyN6pGM93f — Toxic Infrastructure (@politicalFF) February 20, 2024

Polka was stolen from black people.

That reads.

