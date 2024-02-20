Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from Black People (Watch)

If This Doesn't Piss You Off NOTHING Will: Sean Davis Exposes Why Senators...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 20, 2024
meme

Ok, so we get it's MSNBC and it's really only newsworthy when something on that network ISN'T insane and ridiculous but this is special, even for them. Full disclosure, we actually didn't even know Beyoncé had released a country album, let alone the fact that conservatives are apparently outraged.

Clearly, WE'RE not outraged because we didn't even know it was a thing but hey, whatever makes MSNBC and the lunatics they bring on to say racist nonsense feel important.

Look. At. THIS:

How this guy kept a straight face ...

Then again, he does work for MSNBC.

People's reactions on Twitter are priceless:

We knew it!

Heh.

Polka was stolen from black people.

That reads.

======================================================================

