'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post

J.K. Rowling has never taken any crap from trans activists and she's not about to start now. One of her major issues with the movement is the idea that men who think they're women who break the law somehow think they should be allowed in women's prisons.

Even though men can never really be women.

There are not enough hormones and procedures out there to make a man a woman.

Sorry, not sorry.

The trans activist outrage that ensues on here whenever I share my belief that jailed women shouldn't be used as validation tools or emotional support props for trans-identified male sex offenders is as revealing as it's predictable.



Such activists can't bring themselves to… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 20, 2024

From the rest of her long but worth-a-read post:

Such activists can't bring themselves to concede that a man who was convicted of harming women/girls ought not to be incarcerated with the demographic to whom he is a proven danger, because if they do, all their stock arguments ('no sexual predator would bother to pretend to be trans', 'no trans woman has ever harmed a woman in a women's only space', 'there is no danger in making all single-sex spaces unisex') are exposed as the lies they are. If they admit that even a single man isn't a woman because he says he is, the entire edifice of gender identity ideology crumbles. This leaves activists who rely on bullying and slogans with nowhere to go but 'you hate all trans people', 'so you're saying all trans people are rapists' and, of course, 'you are causing a trans genocide.' I think this particular issue also causes conniptions because it threatens the activists' self-image. These are people who preen themselves on their kindness and virtue, so acknowledging the truth - that they're indifferent to vulnerable women being assaulted or traumatized - threatens the idea they have of themselves. They therefore double down. The prisoners complaining aren't really afraid of rape or voyeurism or violence at all, they say. They're 'not exactly delicate flowers', as one self-identified empath put it. If you support putting violent and sexually predatory men into women's prisons, you are knowingly forcing those women to live in fear of, and, in some proven cases, to suffer abuse that many of them will have endured pre-incarceration. You are not kind. You are not righteous. Women have the basic human right not to suffer cruel and unusual punishment. #WomensRightsAreHumanRights

And boom.

No such thing as 'her penis.' Nope. Not even a little.

Everyone knows men should not be in women's prisons.



Trying to pretend there are female humans inside male bodies, and vice versa, breaks people's brains. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 20, 2024

Sane people know men should not be in women's prisons.

People with common sense know men should not be in women's prisons.

Sadly, the trans movement is lacking in sane people with common sense.

