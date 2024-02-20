Cope and SEETHE! Biden White House Pissed at Media (the NYT!!!) for Covering...
SHOCKA! Media Notoriously Known for Going After 'Certain' Kids DRAGGED for Protecting KC Parade Shooters

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on February 20, 2024
Twitter

Gosh, it's been a week since the KC parade shooting and we still don't know the names of the suspects. Shocker. Or not.

Seems they don't want to release the names of the thugs because they are under 18.

Forget that these same people have been more than happy to report on white kids under the age of 18 over the years ... 

And the media wonders why we make fun of them.

What a bunch of jack-a-ninnies.

In other words ... 

Not the age, the ethnicity. That and it debunks their gun-control, anti-conservative, anti-normal-people narrative and would force an uncomfortable discussion about blue cities allowing gang members to terrorize their communities in the name of equity.

And we all know our pals in the media can't have that.

That would mean they care about telling the actual story and we all know that's not true of the mainstream media and hasn't been for a long, long time..

And it wouldn't be equitable to embarrass them for murdering that Hispanic woman and shooting multiple kids ... or something.

