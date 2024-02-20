SHOCKA! Media Notoriously Known for Going After 'Certain' Kids DRAGGED for Protecting KC Parade Shooters

Gosh, it's been a week since the KC parade shooting and we still don't know the names of the suspects. Shocker. Or not.

Seems they don't want to release the names of the thugs because they are under 18.

Forget that these same people have been more than happy to report on white kids under the age of 18 over the years ...

"We can't reveal the names of the Kansas City parade shooters because they are under 18"



Oh really? Good to know. pic.twitter.com/DjGkfK4loQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 20, 2024

And the media wonders why we make fun of them.

What a bunch of jack-a-ninnies.

The corporate media claims they won't name the Kansas City mass shooter thugs because they're "under 18."



Remember when they tried to ruin Nicholas Sandmann's life, naming him everywhere with an out-of-context 30 second video?



Or Kyle Rittenhouse? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 20, 2024

In other words ...

If the KC parade shooters were white they’d be charged as adults, you’d know their full names, school grades, address and internet search history by this point. You know I’m right.



Murderous thugs are better protected than our borders. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 17, 2024

Not the age, the ethnicity. That and it debunks their gun-control, anti-conservative, anti-normal-people narrative and would force an uncomfortable discussion about blue cities allowing gang members to terrorize their communities in the name of equity.

And we all know our pals in the media can't have that.

This is where some good old fashioned actual journalism should step in and reveal the identities of the shooters anyway. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 20, 2024

That would mean they care about telling the actual story and we all know that's not true of the mainstream media and hasn't been for a long, long time..

"We can't reveal the names of the Kansas City parade shooters because they are not white" — Bstreier (@bstreier) February 20, 2024

And it wouldn't be equitable to embarrass them for murdering that Hispanic woman and shooting multiple kids ... or something.

