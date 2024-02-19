This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism'...
*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

We're PRETTY sure RFK Jr. didn't mean to give the Biden administration up since it sounds like he is trying to defend Biden and give him the benefit of the doubt even though he has been denied Secret Service protection.

By the Biden administration.

So maybe he did mean to?

After all, it does sound like he is calling out the shadow president ... 

From the rest of his post:

I suspect that the White House decision to deny me Secret Service protection — and many other more important decisions — are being made, not by the President himself, but by the anonymous men in lanyards who now seem to be running our government.

Hrm, who are these anonymous men in lanyards? Who do they really answer to because we know it ain't Biden? Pretty sure we all know who is making the real calls these days and it ain't the old racist guy with too much Botox in his forehead.

Responses to his post have been ... interesting.

Sam J.
So, thinking we can all agree there isn't much 'core decency' when it comes to Biden and maybe RFK Jr. misspoke BUT we can't help but think this was his way of pointing out Biden isn't in charge.

Without, you know, actually pointing it out?

Interesting.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN OBAMA ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

