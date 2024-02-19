Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden Under the Bus Is DELICIOUS

Is it just our imagination or are some Lefties and Democrats trying to throw Biden under the bus because he's too old? Oh, they won't really say that, they'll blame the media or the Right for pushing Biden's age as an issue (because it is), but this thread from Jon Favreau doesn't sound like he's exactly confident in Biden for the 2024 election.

Take a gander.

Even if you don't agree with where he lands, it's worth reading @ezraklein's Biden piece, especially since a LOT of Democrats share his exact concern: yes, Biden's a good man, has been a great president, and isn't too old for the job. But because he looks and sounds so much older… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

So he's talking about a piece from Ezra Klein where he basically says Democrats need to pick someone else.

The challenge is, we just don't know - and will likely never know - if nominating Biden is riskier than letting Democratic activists and insiders pick a lesser-known and potentially weaker general election candidate at the convention with three months to go. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

Or you know, you could let the people decide who they want to run.

Crazy, we know.

Democrats have some real stars who've won races in the toughest states - Whitmer in MI, Shapiro in PA, Warnock in GA - but it's not at all clear that they'd a) be the choice of the delegates, or b) end up stronger than Biden against Trump — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

Whitmer. Gag.

Warnock. Gaggier.

Even if some of these margins are probably a function of low name-ID, the limited polling we have is instructive, and Trump hits 45/46 in every matchup (basically his # in '16 and '20): https://t.co/psf69o7c33 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

Remember when the polls had Hillary beating him by like 90%?

Good times.

So even if you think Biden's decision to stay in the race is driven by ego or short-sightedness, a last-minute (and highly unlikely) decision to step aside would also represent a huge risk to democracy - which also has to be weighing on his mind. Would it be as risky as the… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

Mind? What mind?

What Biden can do is take concerns about his age seriously, acknowledge that fears about his performance aren't media creations or Democratic bedwetting, and focus single-mindedly on crisp, strong, energetic appearances, which we've seen he's absolutely capable of (2023 SOTU, Jan… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 17, 2024

Seems Lefties are not thrilled with Favreau OR his thread:

I want to apologize to all my fellow dems for listening to this podcast, and actually going to one of their shows. Please forgive me, I was naïve https://t.co/q4KiPyAZgZ — 𝔖𝔲𝔫𝔣𝔩𝔬𝔴𝔢𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔰𝔢𝔞🇺🇸🇮🇷☕️🏕️☔️🌲 (@rainnyseattle) February 19, 2024

we should nominate Beto like all the pod bro doofuses wanted to in 2020 then https://t.co/F2oeCLNb5Y — Stephen B. Kerr (@Dizz_A_Door) February 18, 2024

Pod Bros Doofus.

That works.

We have an election in November. There is no one else. We all know what this is. Kamala is the reason y'all want someone else. https://t.co/2f2IzgOd7s — LaSonya (@LaSonya_Wilson) February 17, 2024

Hrm.

The Pod Save My Trust Fund bros have always hated Joe Biden probably because he don’t grow up wealthy going to the most expensive private high schools and colleges in America like ‘the POD’ bros did 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/jCLnnzH0Eu — 🇺🇦Banquo, a US hegemony enjoyer (@BanquoDyar) February 18, 2024

Ouch.

Shorter version: we don't want the smart Black lady to be President. https://t.co/IyJKLMSc2S — GeorgiaPeach OG Biden Babe 🥁🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ChrisFromGA68) February 17, 2024

Ouch again.

Are they calling him a racist sexist or a sexist racist?

Heh.

Another white man masking his angst about the possibility of a black woman as prez... https://t.co/VDLgNd7gzX — Patty Get Vaccinated Dr CTVoter (@CTVoter) February 18, 2024

This dude wrote a novel. Just say: I'm scared that a WOC could be president. And then please, seek help. https://t.co/Qa8WABNveQ — Dr. Spartansamurai (@lilspartansamu1) February 19, 2024

Sensing a theme here, Jon.

LMAOOOO 😂😂😂



"Isn't too old for the job"



Wow guys, the libs are not well.... https://t.co/BN3Qxxg0IT — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) February 18, 2024

*snort*

In the end though:

SHOT: “Biden has been a great president…”



CHASER: pic.twitter.com/KUEuUdBMEr — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 19, 2024

Watching them try and spin all of this will be highly entertaining.

