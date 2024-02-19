Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden Under the Bus Is DELICIOUS

This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Is it just our imagination or are some Lefties and Democrats trying to throw Biden under the bus because he's too old? Oh, they won't really say that, they'll blame the media or the Right for pushing Biden's age as an issue (because it is), but this thread from Jon Favreau doesn't sound like he's exactly confident in Biden for the 2024 election.

Take a gander.

So he's talking about a piece from Ezra Klein where he basically says Democrats need to pick someone else.

Or you know, you could let the people decide who they want to run.

Crazy, we know.

Whitmer. Gag.

Warnock. Gaggier.

Remember when the polls had Hillary beating him by like 90%?

Good times.

Mind? What mind?

Seems Lefties are not thrilled with Favreau OR his thread:

Pod Bros Doofus.

That works.

Hrm.

Ouch.

Ouch again.

Are they calling him a racist sexist or a sexist racist?

Heh.

Sensing a theme here, Jon.

*snort*

In the end though:

Watching them try and spin all of this will be highly entertaining.

