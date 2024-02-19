Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall...
DUH! Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY Putin Actually Prefers BIDEN After Talking Russian Smack About Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:32 AM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney must have been feeling left out since she decided to poke her little head out from under her Virginia bridge and say something stupid on the morning shows. At some point, someone close to her who she trusts really should say something to her because this never goes or ends well.

Advertisement

In general, people just don't like her.

Not even being mean, just honest. And the only people who do like her only do so because she hates the same person/people they do. When your entire brand is built on hating another politician it might be time to reexamine what it is you stand for.

Because this ain't good.

Watch:

His post continued ... 

Why? Because he is old and easy to predict.

The Biden administration was a gift to Russia.

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

PUTIN PUTIN PUTIN.

RUSSIA. RUSSIA. RUSSIA.

Cripes, lady, change the record.

Not to mention Putin has said he prefers Biden over Trump. Funny how Liz and other Trump-obsessed haters seem to miss that over and over and over again.

No idea but something broke her.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We never get tired of seeing that image.

GO W-Y-O!

The Cheneys have never met a war they didn't like or want to profit from.

Yes. It definitely could be.

Notice Putin only seems to invade other countries when Democrats are in charge.

Makes ya' wonder.

