DUH! Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY Putin Actually Prefers BIDEN After Talking Russian Smack About Trump

Liz Cheney must have been feeling left out since she decided to poke her little head out from under her Virginia bridge and say something stupid on the morning shows. At some point, someone close to her who she trusts really should say something to her because this never goes or ends well.

In general, people just don't like her.

Not even being mean, just honest. And the only people who do like her only do so because she hates the same person/people they do. When your entire brand is built on hating another politician it might be time to reexamine what it is you stand for.

Because this ain't good.

Watch:

NEW: RINO Liz Cheney says Donald Trump represents the “Putin wing of the Republican Party.”



Just a reminder that Putin waited until Joe Biden was president to invade Ukraine.



Another reminder: Vladimir Putin says he hopes Biden wins in the 2024 election.



Why? Because he is… pic.twitter.com/qAb07TktMa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2024

His post continued ...

Why? Because he is old and easy to predict. The Biden administration was a gift to Russia.

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.

PUTIN PUTIN PUTIN.

RUSSIA. RUSSIA. RUSSIA.

Cripes, lady, change the record.

Not to mention Putin has said he prefers Biden over Trump. Funny how Liz and other Trump-obsessed haters seem to miss that over and over and over again.

More Russian hoax BS from the Queen of idiocy and sour grapes. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) February 18, 2024

What happened to that woman? — ken yarnes (@drmkry) February 19, 2024

No idea but something broke her.

Just a reminder, Liz Cheney got blown out in her primary because Republicans and America think she’s terrible.



So if Cheney is insulting you then that’s a good thing. pic.twitter.com/gC77joYs0I — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2024

We never get tired of seeing that image.

GO W-Y-O!

Liz Cheney represents the corrupt uniparty warmonger wing of the Republican Party. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 18, 2024

The Cheneys have never met a war they didn't like or want to profit from.

This is the only gig Liz can get to stay relevant! She’s washed up! Go home Lizzy! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) February 18, 2024

Once again, Liz Cheney has set her sights on Trump, suggesting that the recent tragic death of Putin critic Navalny in prison calls for a response.



According to her, the most effective way to hold Putin and Russia accountable is by providing financial support to Ukraine in its… — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) February 18, 2024

Could it be that Trump’s presidency would threaten the corrupt Uniparty that she has profited from? 🤔



Cheney, Romney, Kinzinger- all establishment RINOs hellbent on keeping the Ukrainian money laundering flowing. There is no profit in peace. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 18, 2024

Yes. It definitely could be.

Seems as though Biden is Putin’s puppet. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 18, 2024

Notice Putin only seems to invade other countries when Democrats are in charge.

Makes ya' wonder.

