The Atlantic Claims Rich People Leave Their Curtains Open to Torment the Poors ANNND Twitter Has Thoughts

How dare the rich NOT put up curtains in their homes?!

The nerve!

Don't they know they're showing off how entitled they are if we can see in their windows?! HAVE THEY NO SHAME?!

No, we're not the ones making this up.

It is an actual story ...

From The Atlantic.

Take a look at this:

Uncovered windows have quietly become a fixture of high-end homes across America. How did ditching the curtains become such a common marker of wealth? @michaelwwaters reports: https://t.co/Wm6JKEyPHd — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 18, 2024

From The Atlantic:

Uncovered windows have quietly become a fixture of high-end homes across America. The New York Times recently referred to the “obligatory uncurtained windows” of Brooklyn Heights, a rich enclave in New York City, and The Root pointed out that this seemed common among wealthy young white people living in gentrified urban areas. On TikTok, onlookers have been baffled by the trend—and, sometimes, tempted to pry. Although this phenomenon is most visible in cities, the link between wealth and exposed windows extends across the United States. Most people do still close their shades, but Americans who earn more than $150,000 are almost twice as likely to leave windows uncovered as those making $20,000 to $29,000, according to a large 2013 study for the U.S. Department of Energy—nearly 20 percent of the first group compared with just over 10 percent of the second. The line isn't smooth as you slide up and down the income scale, but the overall trend is clear: The choice to draw or not draw the curtains is in part driven by class.

Or, you know, people forget to pull the curtains? Or maybe they like the light coming in?

Writers at The Atlantic have way too much free time on their hands.

Did you not get mocked enough the first time you posted this? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 18, 2024

Do you know that your headlines have become indistinguishable between reality and parody? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 18, 2024

I like to let the poors look in to see what they can achieve by hard work. It's also fun to be able to see their reactions when I'm doing rich person stuff. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 18, 2024

Absolutely.

Nothing makes people want to pull themselves up by their bootstraps like looking in at someone else's living room.

Heh.

The rich and poor must close their curtains it's just common courtesy, the rich must not flaunt wealth and the poors must not subject us to their horrible taste in home furnishings. — Phineas J Whoopee, (@j_whoopee) February 18, 2024

I remember when The Atlantic wasn’t a parody of itself. — Ventura (@jeffventura) February 18, 2024

Helluva article, based on a 2013 study, making it so contemporary AND hard hitting. — John Mow (@HowdyKids11975) February 18, 2024

I wasn’t ready to beleive the whole “college degrees” are worthless until I read this article. — Brian Johnson (@therabbitshole) February 18, 2024

Right?

I actually just removed my windows altogether. — Bruh (@lunchpail420) February 18, 2024

Aha!

Take THAT, poors!

