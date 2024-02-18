Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC

Elon Musk shared a powerful yet terrifying documentary from Robby Starbuck on the dangers of the trans movement.

Worth watching, especially for parents pic.twitter.com/k6gb2CMVqU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

As Musk notes, parents should watch because the people in this movement rely on them not being involved, not paying attention, or worse, buying into the nonsense and allowing their children to become part of it.

Scary stuff.

I didn’t fully appreciate the depth of this war.



But there is really a war on children. https://t.co/NafreeLob4 — BowTiedYanqui — The Sovereign Wolf (@BowTiedYanqui) February 18, 2024

As the parent of a 23 year old child who fell into the "trans cult" 6 years ago I can say first hand the "trans groups" are nothing more than drug and surgical pushers no where to be found when it comes to paying the bills for these "treatments". https://t.co/iYDi8tbL5P — t (@shudup_n_fixit) February 18, 2024

There is a ton of support for this documentary on X, which is awesome to see.

So of course, out come the hate-filled mouthbreathers:

Is this all about your kid who is gay? Is it that hard on you. As a parent, you support your kids regardless of how you feel. You have 11 kids buy the numbers at least 1 will be gay. People have been gay since the beginning of modern man. Deal with it. — William Hamill (@williamhbhamill) February 18, 2024

Note, we knew there would be people freaking out before we even started going through the replies. That's how damn predictable this group is.

REEE, all the REEE.

So much REE.

Hard pass, I actually love my kids. — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) February 18, 2024

Well then you want to keep them safe from the trans movement ... that's the point.

First of all regurgitating that hackneyed scare tactic of a “woke” bogeyman is not just pathetic, it’s vile.



Particularly when you consider the fact that just recently a person who killed his father and decapitated him also echoed the same word and the same sentiment in a video… pic.twitter.com/n9MCiTnv6b — Ⓐ 𝕯𝖊𝖛𝖎 𝕷 𝖉𝖊 𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 ⓥ (@BonneHellcat) February 18, 2024

Yikes.

We don't even want to know what the Hell she's babbling about.

You just love to stir hate. — Lawyers, Guns and Money (@LawyersAnd) February 18, 2024

Not sure how spreading information about how dangerous the trans movement really is is HATE but eh.

If you get a chance, you really should watch. And if you know a parent who is not on social media, send it their way as well.

Save the kids.

======================================================================

Related:

Let's GOOO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC

Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin

Advertisement

Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)

Dr. Strangetweet Takes Gun-Grabbers Demanding We 'Do Something' APART in PERFECT Solution-Filled Thread

BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden Is an Actual Dictator

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.