Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk shared a powerful yet terrifying documentary from Robby Starbuck on the dangers of the trans movement.

As Musk notes, parents should watch because the people in this movement rely on them not being involved, not paying attention, or worse, buying into the nonsense and allowing their children to become part of it.

Scary stuff.

There is a ton of support for this documentary on X, which is awesome to see.

So of course, out come the hate-filled mouthbreathers:

Note, we knew there would be people freaking out before we even started going through the replies. That's how damn predictable this group is.

LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Sam J.
REEE, all the REEE.

So much REE.

Well then you want to keep them safe from the trans movement ... that's the point.

Yikes.

We don't even want to know what the Hell she's babbling about.

Not sure how spreading information about how dangerous the trans movement really is is HATE but eh.

If you get a chance, you really should watch. And if you know a parent who is not on social media, send it their way as well.

Save the kids.

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DOCUMENTARY ELON MUSK TRANS LGBTQ

