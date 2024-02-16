BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments that Prove Biden is an Actual Dictator

As Twitchy readers, we know you know that everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing or being is often a projection of who they are or what they're up to. Case in point, Democrats have been working very hard to pretend Trump was or will be a dictator AND that somehow our democracy is at stake if we don't vote for Biden.

Advertisement

Yeah, it's dumb.

Democrats are gonna Democrat though.

Glenn Beck was good enough to put a thread together showing who the real dictator is and it's not Trump.

Time and time again, President Biden has acted like the dictator that the Left keeps insisting Trump was and will be again. Here are just my top 10 moments 🧵: — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

And here we go.

Dictator Move 1: The eviction moratorium. Remember when Biden simply ignored property rights and banned landlords from evicting tenants during the pandemic? Ultimately, the Supreme Court correctly struck it down. pic.twitter.com/KkaHvg5JjS — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Yeah, we remember.

Dictator Move 2: The vaccine mandates. In Sept. 2021, Biden declared “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” His executive order required vaccines for ALL federal workers/contractors, healthcare workers, the military, and all employers with 100 or more employees. SCOTUS struck it down. pic.twitter.com/b72jLEeuaV — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

He also told millions of Americans if they didn't take the shot they were in for a winter of sickness and death.

What a sweetheart, right?

Dictator Move 3: Canceling student loans. In true dictator style, Biden ignored a Supreme Court decision and pushed forward with his plan to "forgive" student loan debt. Just a few weeks ago, he canceled another $5 billion for a grand total of $136 billion. pic.twitter.com/tTiJcLcJjq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Anything to 'buy' those votes.

Dictator Move 4: The “Disinformation Governance Board.” In 2022, Biden named Nina Jankowicz (who called the Hunter Biden laptop story “a Trump campaign product”)

as his first censorship czar. When the board was later shelved, WaPo blamed it on “right-wing attacks.” pic.twitter.com/DuN0MZpY4k — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Censorship Czar.

So glad Elon bought Twitter ... just sayin'.

Dictator Move 5: Destroying American energy. Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped new oil/natural gas leasing on public lands/offshore, and drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level since 1984. But at least he allowed Venezuela to resume pumping… pic.twitter.com/c8WRWXHoak — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

It's the Democrat way.

Dictator Move 6: Biden’s massive land grab. The administration’s “30x30” plan aims to “protect” at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. So far, it has SEIZED — not protected — 1.5 million acres.



You can thank the Center for American Progress and Biden’s next Climate Czar,… pic.twitter.com/wFF5x4ZHYH — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Seized.

Of course.

Dictator Move 7: Naming parents “domestic terrorists.” In 2021, the National School Boards Association asked Biden to classify alleged threats from angry parents as “domestic terrorism.” But it turns out the NSBA COORDINATED with the WH and DOJ on the letter.



AG Merrick Garland… pic.twitter.com/IqnZXDkdgB — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Good times.

Dictator Move 8: Targeting pro-life demonstrators. Last year, @SenMikeLee questioned AG Garland about why the DOJ was sentencing peaceful pro-life protesters to JAIL and NOT pro-abortion attackers. Garland’s excuse? They just can’t seem to track down those leftist perpetrators! pic.twitter.com/5J6xb8YECX — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Advertisement

Those dangerous *checks notes* pro-lifers must be stopped from protecting life!

Dictator Move 9: Censoring YOU. The White House has been caught colluding with Big Tech platforms to censor content on COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, Hunter’s laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, election integrity, etc. However, when a federal district court tried… pic.twitter.com/uvZjFjpnCA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Twitter Files.

Dictator Move 10: Forcing transgenderism in schools. During Biden’s very first week in office, he signed an order declaring support for boys participating as girls in girls’ sports.



In 2022, he signed an executive order expanding access to sex change treatments for kids.



And… pic.twitter.com/M0q9CIW1uh — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

Pretty suck.

Actually, let’s make it 11: Trying to throw your political rival in jail is the ULTIMATE dictator move. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

There it is.

Biden has been President for 3 years and issued 131 executive orders so far – a little less than an average of 1 PER WEEK. During his first year in office alone, he issued 77 orders – almost double Obama’s first year, and 40% more than Trump’s first year.



Abusing executive… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 15, 2024

And they claimed Trump would be a dictator.

Hilarious.

======================================================================

Related:

Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant, is PROMPTLY Roasted

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)

Advertisement

Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card

OMG-LOL! '20 Video of Fani Willis Telling Fulton County Why They Should Elect Her Will HAUNT Her (Watch)

'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.