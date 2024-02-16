Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments that Prove Biden is an Actual Dictator

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on February 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy readers, we know you know that everything the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing or being is often a projection of who they are or what they're up to. Case in point, Democrats have been working very hard to pretend Trump was or will be a dictator AND that somehow our democracy is at stake if we don't vote for Biden.

Yeah, it's dumb. 

Democrats are gonna Democrat though.

Glenn Beck was good enough to put a thread together showing who the real dictator is and it's not Trump.

And here we go.

Yeah, we remember.

He also told millions of Americans if they didn't take the shot they were in for a winter of sickness and death.

What a sweetheart, right?

Anything to 'buy' those votes.

Sam J.
Censorship Czar.

So glad Elon bought Twitter ... just sayin'.

It's the Democrat way.

Seized.

Of course.

Good times.

Those dangerous *checks notes* pro-lifers must be stopped from protecting life!

Twitter Files.

Pretty suck.

There it is.

And they claimed Trump would be a dictator.

Hilarious.

======================================================================

