LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)

Ok, so it might sound petty but you know what? Fani Willis has MORE than earned a little 'petty' from us ...

Forget that Willis spent the afternoon making a complete ass of herself, behaving like an embarrassing, entitled child on the stand who knew she was caught, but thought if she acted above it all it would somehow just go away. No no, there was something else going on with Willis that only a few people noticed.

At first.

She had her dress on backward.

Petty? Maybe. Hilarious? ABSOLUTELY.

ok this my party trick 🥳



Adrianna Papell knit crepe tied knee length sheath dress, color “camilla” or “caramilla”, circa Nordstrom 2016ish, $129 with no discount, a tailor took in her shoulders and yes, she is wearing it backwards. https://t.co/iDiTBRWuZ3 — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) February 16, 2024

Not a great look even for a woman not testifying about defrauding her campaign for stacks of cash and hiring her boyfriend on the taxpayer's dime.

Tacky.

OMG... yup, Fani wore her dress backwards. Was she rushing out of bed to get dressed this morning? 😂 https://t.co/q3Dvqo0qad https://t.co/KaWIcqk1d1 pic.twitter.com/mzMkCRNB8a — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 16, 2024

HA!

We didn't say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn't say it.

I found one in a different color on poshmark, and you’re right, the zipper should definitely be in the back 😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/M5qoDvhTHK — MLSurgTech (@meganpetty7) February 16, 2024

Dresses in general don't often have a full zipper on the front.

Just sayin'.

Reminds me a bit of this: pic.twitter.com/0E9Vj0qfVI — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 16, 2024

Lmao incredible — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 16, 2024

Oy. I got nothin. 😂🤷‍♀️ — Mary Grace TV (@MaryGraceTV) February 16, 2024

You can't even make this up.

Which makes it even funnier.

Fulton County sure can pick 'em.

