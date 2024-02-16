LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)

Literature Students Told 'Worship of the Written Word' Is White Supremacy
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on February 16, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

Ok, so it might sound petty but you know what? Fani Willis has MORE than earned a little 'petty' from us ... 

Forget that Willis spent the afternoon making a complete ass of herself, behaving like an embarrassing, entitled child on the stand who knew she was caught, but thought if she acted above it all it would somehow just go away. No no, there was something else going on with Willis that only a few people noticed.

Advertisement

At first.

She had her dress on backward.

Petty? Maybe. Hilarious? ABSOLUTELY.

Not a great look even for a woman not testifying about defrauding her campaign for stacks of cash and hiring her boyfriend on the taxpayer's dime.

Tacky.

HA!

We didn't say it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn't say it.

Dresses in general don't often have a full zipper on the front.

Just sayin'.

You can't even make this up.

Which makes it even funnier.

Fulton County sure can pick 'em.

======================================================================

======================================================================

