Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in Gun Control Debate

It's not every day this editor comes across any sort of debate where everyone but one person has her blocked SO this one right here ... this is a first. Seems the original poster, his follower/supporter, and eventually some Cardinals sports guy is super block happy. Luckily, we were able to pull the back and forth but it wasn't easy.

Because you know, using another browser is so hard.

Heh.

Anyway, the gun-grabbing debate started after the Kansas City Chiefs shooting because gun-grabbers never wait for the full story to come out before they start blaming innocent people and demanding the government trample their rights.

Case in point:

I just ran away from a mass shooting at the Chiefs parade where I saw the Missouri governor (the gun lover below) running scared for his life next to me with an army of officers protecting him.



I am so sick of these NRA funded politicians. #GunControlNow https://t.co/ZwkriJ9Q1M — Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) February 14, 2024

Step 1. Blame the NRA.

Curious. What would you have had the Governor do? — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) February 14, 2024

Fair question, which is probably why this shrieking hyena entered the debate:

Note, this person not only has this editor blocked, but Twitchy as well so you KNOW we have to include her post.

Ban the f*cking assault weapons lady, and make it a much more rigorous process to buy a murder device. Now go play with your guns. They probably give you an orgasm. — I vote blue 💙 (@Brasilmagic) February 15, 2024

Yikes.

You know she's fun at birthday parties.

Frey tried to power through - she's tougher than we are.

Which laws should we pass so that criminals stop murdering people? https://t.co/sdFMrTfv3r — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) February 15, 2024

Fair question.

Enter this guy:

I am glad you asked. Assault weapons don't need to be privately owned. Why? I'm glad you asked. Because they have the capacity to kill people more quickly than other types of guns. Police officers and "the good guys with guns" will be able to help minimize the damage caused by a… — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) February 15, 2024

TLDR.

Just know it's full of a bunch of 'compassionate' BS with no real solutions ... as is usual with gun grabbers. They never want to talk about the why, just the what, because the why is often politically inconvenient.

Note, this Brenden person also blocked this editor when asked what he meant by 'assault weapons'.

Just admit you can't defend your argument, dude. Sheesh.

Wonder if he blocked anyone else?

1. Your premise that “assault style” weapons are more deadly is not supported by facts. The vast majority of shootings, including “mass shootings” are committed by handguns.

2.of course you are willing to sacrifice the rights of others, that costs you nothing. — Brad Range (@RangeBrad) February 15, 2024

This. ^

And they wonder why the only people who take any of their arguments seriously are their fellow gun grabbers.

Lame.

So lame.

Dude I read your sports stuff but once you get into politics, you lose me. I’m not a gun guy at all but common sense tells me that bad guys do NOT follow rules. Along with not following rules, they will also find ways of getting guns. Why is that hard to understand? — CDezire (@Baconburgerdawg) February 15, 2024

Ownership of real assault rifles – military, automatic weapons -should be mandatory for every healthy adult citizen. This will allow them to do their duty of protecting their society from criminals and tyrants.



Thanks for giving me this opportunity to tell you why you suck… https://t.co/uT2cN9bW0B — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 15, 2024

Awww, the colonel is always such a giver.

