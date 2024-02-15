Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in Gun Control Debate

Civil War Breaks Out in Biden White House, High Ranking Officials Turn on...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on February 15, 2024
Twitchy

It's not every day this editor comes across any sort of debate where everyone but one person has her blocked SO this one right here ... this is a first. Seems the original poster, his follower/supporter, and eventually some Cardinals sports guy is super block happy. Luckily, we were able to pull the back and forth but it wasn't easy.

Because you know, using another browser is so hard.

Heh.

Anyway, the gun-grabbing debate started after the Kansas City Chiefs shooting because gun-grabbers never wait for the full story to come out before they start blaming innocent people and demanding the government trample their rights.

Case in point:

Step 1. Blame the NRA.

Fair question, which is probably why this shrieking hyena entered the debate:

Note, this person not only has this editor blocked, but Twitchy as well so you KNOW we have to include her post.

Yikes.

You know she's fun at birthday parties.

Frey tried to power through - she's tougher than we are.

Fair question.

Enter this guy:

TLDR.

Just know it's full of a bunch of 'compassionate' BS with no real solutions ... as is usual with gun grabbers. They never want to talk about the why, just the what, because the why is often politically inconvenient.

Note, this Brenden person also blocked this editor when asked what he meant by 'assault weapons'. 

Just admit you can't defend your argument, dude. Sheesh.

Wonder if he blocked anyone else?

This. ^

And they wonder why the only people who take any of their arguments seriously are their fellow gun grabbers.

Lame.

So lame.

Awww, the colonel is always such a giver.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

