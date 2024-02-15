Cardinals Sports Writer and Gun Grabber Just Can't DEAL After Getting Owned in...
And Here We GO! Atty. Ashleigh Merchant Explaining How She's Going to LEVEL Fani Willis Is Straight-FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Watching Fani Willis trying to worm her way out of the mess she created (because she did create it) in Georgia has been highly entertaining. Especially with all of the 'legal' attempts to keep the truth from coming out.

Luckily, Michael Roman has an attorney who is ready to take Willis and her boyfriend down.

Enter Ashleigh Merchant.

Watch this:

Ruh-roh.

Almost as if all of this was politically and personally motivated. Say it ain't so.

Side note, we do feel for the witness who has said she will provide proof of a relationship between Willis and Wade as far back as 2019. But huzzah at the same time!

Good point.

This is what she wanted, yes? Ok, so she probably didn't want to get caught hiring her boyfriend to go after Trump when he has zero experience with cases like that and oH YEAH, using taxpayer money to pay him.

But still, now she's famous.

Lucky her.

Just ONE Receipt, Bro? REALLY?! Fani Willis' Boyfriend's Testimony Making Things SO MUCH Worse
Sam J.
We shall see.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

