HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on February 15, 2024
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Oh, look. Adam Kinzinger whining about Ukraine and Russia ... and Elon Musk.

Shocker.

We wouldn't be more surprised to see him b*tching and moaning about UKRAINE if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

TFG:

Now, we know many of you are sick of reading about Kinzinger (we get it, we're tired of writing about him) HOWEVER, Thomas Massie nuking him from orbit makes this a teensy bit more fun to write and to read.

Now there's an insult we don't hear often enough, numbskull.

And boy howdy, does it suit Adam Kinzinger or what?

At this point, Kinzinger really should just move to Ukraine and be done with it. It's obvious he cares more about that country than even his own.

Gotta love the assist from Elon here.

Heh.

Because he's nothing more than an attention ... ahem.

Adam dislikes anything and everything EXCEPT Ukraine.

BA-BA-BA-BINGO!

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

