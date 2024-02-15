HA! Thomas Massie Nukes Adam Kinzinger From Orbit for Whining About Elon Musk/Ukraine and It's GLORIOUS

Oh, look. Adam Kinzinger whining about Ukraine and Russia ... and Elon Musk.

Shocker.

We wouldn't be more surprised to see him b*tching and moaning about UKRAINE if we woke up tomorrow with our heads sewn to the carpet.

TFG:

With this space concern, we need to have a discussion:



US space access is reliant on @elonmusk who has show an open affection for Russia and is actively working against a Ukrainian victory in opposition to US policy.



This is a major problem. Not anti-Musk, but… concerning — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 15, 2024

Now, we know many of you are sick of reading about Kinzinger (we get it, we're tired of writing about him) HOWEVER, Thomas Massie nuking him from orbit makes this a teensy bit more fun to write and to read.

Hey numbskull, for nearly a decade before Space X made domestic US space travel possible again, the only way to get American astronauts to the space station was to rent rides on Russian rockets. Thank you @elonmusk & @SpaceX for making American space travel possible again. https://t.co/KZnPONyerb pic.twitter.com/1391rdDedp — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 15, 2024

Now there's an insult we don't hear often enough, numbskull.

And boy howdy, does it suit Adam Kinzinger or what?

At this point, Kinzinger really should just move to Ukraine and be done with it. It's obvious he cares more about that country than even his own.

You’re welcome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2024

Gotta love the assist from Elon here.

Heh.

Why hasn’t Kinzinger deleted his account yet? pic.twitter.com/lQ0Vu4Ya8m — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 15, 2024

Because he's nothing more than an attention ... ahem.

Adam dislikes receipts 😁 — Farmer Dave🗽🥩🐮 (@Farmer_DN) February 15, 2024

Adam dislikes anything and everything EXCEPT Ukraine.

Adam prefers that type of programs common in my former state of IL where you spend billions and get nothing done. — Robert J Salvador (@RobertJSalvador) February 15, 2024

LET’S BE CLEAR. All these government officials would have zero problem with @elonmusk or any of his innovative companies if he would just bend the knee to leftist orthodoxy.



We need more innovators and independent thinkers, not less.



pic.twitter.com/PbEAiVGO4M — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) February 15, 2024

BA-BA-BA-BINGO!

