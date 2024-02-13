Just Went From Bad to WORSE: Tony Bobulinski Goes Scorched EARTH on Joe Biden in Impeachment Testimony

Gosh, Tony Bobulinksi should stop being so shy and tell us how he really feels.

Heh.

Seems the former Biden family business partner is done playing:

Tony Bobulinski delivers explosive testimony in House impeachment probe: ‘Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold’ https://t.co/F36LKf5IgI pic.twitter.com/hPJy5dcqQ9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2024

From The New York Post:

A former Biden family business partner scorched President Biden in an explosive opening statement at a House impeachment inquiry deposition Tuesday, saying the commander-in-chief is corrupt — and that his testimony will help prove it. “The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” said Tony Bobulinski, a former Navy officer who worked alongside first son Hunter Biden and first brother James Biden on a venture with CEFC China Energy.

Bobulinski alleges he met with Joe Biden twice in May 2017 to discuss the venture shortly after Biden left office as vice president.

This, from Tony Bobulinski's testimony, is particularly damning. pic.twitter.com/Zzb1INbw6l — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 13, 2024

The word of the day, ladies and gents, is DAMNING. The Hur Report is far more damning than we realized ... this from Bobulinski is damning.

It's all starting to feel like whoever has been protecting the Bidens has stopped.

Wonder why.

He said this back in October 2020 on Tucker Carlson’s show.

What took so long for this to become mainstream? — Hmmm… (@tap364) February 13, 2024

Psh, they were busy calling all of this Russin disinformation back then.

They're still trying to pull that nonsense.

See Schiff.

Those paying attention knew this four years ago. — Queen of Narnia 🦚 (@Emily_CRNA) February 13, 2024

Let's hope more people are paying attention NOW.

