Just Went From Bad to WORSE: Tony Bobulinski Goes Scorched EARTH on Joe Biden in Impeachment Testimony

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on February 13, 2024
Twitchy

Gosh, Tony Bobulinksi should stop being so shy and tell us how he really feels. 

Heh.

Seems the former Biden family business partner is done playing:

From The New York Post:

A former Biden family business partner scorched President Biden in an explosive opening statement at a House impeachment inquiry deposition Tuesday, saying the commander-in-chief is corrupt — and that his testimony will help prove it.

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period,” said Tony Bobulinski, a former Navy officer who worked alongside first son Hunter Biden and first brother James Biden on a venture with CEFC China Energy.

Bobulinski alleges he met with Joe Biden twice in May 2017 to discuss the venture shortly after Biden left office as vice president.

The word of the day, ladies and gents, is DAMNING. The Hur Report is far more damning than we realized ... this from Bobulinski is damning.

It's all starting to feel like whoever has been protecting the Bidens has stopped.

Wonder why.

Psh, they were busy calling all of this Russin disinformation back then.

They're still trying to pull that nonsense.

See Schiff.

Let's hope more people are paying attention NOW.

