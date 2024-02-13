WHOA: Pretty Sure Mitt Romney Didn't MEAN to Admit THIS While Pushing Senate to Fund Ukraine (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, 22 Republicans in the Senate helped Democrats pass a $95 BILLION foreign aid bill while the rest of us slept. There were a few who stood up against the incredibly unpopular bill but ... it passed.

Let's hope it's dead on arrival in the House.

Anyway, Mitt Romney was very passionate about passing this spending bill. So determined to take care of other countries before his own.

Watch this:

Romney: Now, I know that the shock jocks and online instigators have riled up many in the far reaches of my party. But if your position is being cheered by Vladimir Putin, it's time to reconsider your position. pic.twitter.com/5c0haSFwi9 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024

Shock jocks. What now?

Senator Mitt Romney on the $96 billion foreign aid package: "Most important vote we will ever take as US Senators" pic.twitter.com/wnoVubhJEC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2024

The most important vote Mitt has ever taken ... really?

Gosh, why is that?

What do the rest of us not know, Mittens?

The most important vote Mitt has ever taken.



I'm not putting words in his mouth.



HE SAID THAT.



WE HAVE WON!!!!



Nothing could stop this exposure.



THEY'VE COMPLETELY EXPOSED THEMSELVES.



They had NO CHOICE.



They **have** to keep the money laundering going.



The 'foreign… https://t.co/sTxa9RIK8d — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) February 13, 2024

It certainly does seem like they are awfully anxious about not funding Ukraine. Enquiring minds would like to know why ... did Romney just let the cat out of the bag or what?

99.9% Of Americans Support Sending Mitt Romney To Fight In Ukraine https://t.co/Leo2jENs4Y pic.twitter.com/cOLG4u6i3x — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 13, 2024

Yup. Happy to buy him a plane ticket at this point.

America will no longer be free if we don't immediately send $95 billion to Ukraine...



😅😅



Does this type of propaganda still work on people? — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 13, 2024

Nope.

Scumbag talk. Mitt sold his soul to the military industrial complex a long time ago. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2024

Just like the last 42 aid packages without any accountability. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 13, 2024

More than anything, politicians love war. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) February 13, 2024

Silly, they love money and power more.

But war helps with both of those so ... fair point.

Is Mitt Romney getting his 10% cut this time? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 13, 2024

"Most important vote as US Senators" is to give money to folks that didn't vote for them... — Lee Whatley ن (@USMCRogue) February 13, 2024

Way to let that mask slip a little bit more, Mitt.

Advertisement

