What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)

We ... got nothin'. Full disclosure, this editor wasn't sure about even writing this at first because it's really really really cringe. But now the piece has gone viral on Twitter so here we are.

Whoever is advising Biden is either stupid or setting him up to fail.

Could be both considering how much emphasis this administration has put on DEI when hiring.

Seriously, what were they thinking? What was HE thinking?!

OOF! As his poll numbers plummet, Biden posts video of himself buying fried chicken for black kids



Who thought this was a good idea?pic.twitter.com/lBaOcfoQ5E — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2024

Yeah.

Yikes.

Poor kids are just as bright and intelligent as white kids. — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) February 13, 2024

Like Tigers can't change their stripes, Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

What really gets lost in all of this is how good of a family and father this guy is. — Malcolm Fle𝕏 (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 13, 2024

This is a really good point. Everything is so cringe about the video that many people are missing what an exceptional father the guy is. Biden not only embarrassed himself but he did this family a huge disservice using them for campaign fodder.

This is the cringiest thing I ever seen… — Anna (@provemewrong411) February 13, 2024

Yeah.

It's bad.

This is VERY on brand for Biden. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 13, 2024

If they don’t vote for him, they ain’t black! — Grumpy Gringo (@JerseyBoyInZona) February 13, 2024

WTF IS THIS???? — The Kitchen Stink (@TheKitchenStink) February 13, 2024

Must be black history month, at least Joe didn't pull out the Hillary fake accent. Potus couldn't afford to buy the nice family some steak? — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) February 13, 2024

Wonder if Jill keeps hot sauce in her purse for Joe.

He ain't in NO WAYS tired.

Can you imagine the uproar if Trump did this — American Viking 📸 (@RedheadRory1) February 13, 2024

Oh yeah, it would be EVERY headline. RACIST TRUMP EXPLOITS BLACK FAMILY TRYING TO SCORE CHEAP POLITICAL POINTS.

Yup.

Anyone aware of who Joe Biden really is, does not find this shocking... — I.B. FineX...or not (@IBFine1) February 13, 2024

And that's the sad truth.

