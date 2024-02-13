America LAST! McConnell and Other Repubs ROASTED for Helping Dems Pass $95 BILLION...
What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a Black Family and HOO BOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on February 13, 2024
Twitter

We ... got nothin'. Full disclosure, this editor wasn't sure about even writing this at first because it's really really really cringe. But now the piece has gone viral on Twitter so here we are.

Whoever is advising Biden is either stupid or setting him up to fail.

Could be both considering how much emphasis this administration has put on DEI when hiring.

Seriously, what were they thinking? What was HE thinking?!

Yeah.

Yikes.

Like Tigers can't change their stripes, Democrats have never changed their racist stripes.

This is a really good point. Everything is so cringe about the video that many people are missing what an exceptional father the guy is. Biden not only embarrassed himself but he did this family a huge disservice using them for campaign fodder.

Yeah.

It's bad.

Wonder if Jill keeps hot sauce in her purse for Joe.

He ain't in NO WAYS tired.

Oh yeah, it would be EVERY headline. RACIST TRUMP EXPLOITS BLACK FAMILY TRYING TO SCORE CHEAP POLITICAL POINTS.

Yup.

And that's the sad truth.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you

