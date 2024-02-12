RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! Adam Schiff Making Excuses for Biden's November Loss? Sounds Like It (Watch)

You have to wonder WHY Adam Schiff is already trying to pretend Russians will interfere in our 2024 Election. Honestly, he's probably trying to plant the same doubt that Team Hillary did in 2016 just in case Trump wins. We all know Democrats can't accept an actual loss so it's always someone else's fault.

Advertisement

And lately, their favorite go-to is RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

BREAKING - HERE WE GO AGAIN: Vladimir Putin may interfere in the 2024 US election to re-elect Donald Trump, Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) claims, after 'circle back' Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) baited him to go in that direction. WATCH pic.twitter.com/YKprD7zmaB — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 11, 2024

As Ateba says, HERE WE GO AGAIN.

You'd think even Schiff would figure out they need to change the record but ... NOPE.

Also, we love how he tries blaming Psaki, hilarious.

Russian assets... they grow up so fast. pic.twitter.com/IlQZpwcfdy — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 12, 2024

Don't they?

Right before our eyes.

A worthless pile of Schiff. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) February 11, 2024

That works.

Schiff and Psaki, now there’s a couple of reliable sources 😂😂. Once again @MSNBC not letting any of those pesky facts get in the way of their agenda. — Hawky McHawkyface (@jwjg83805) February 11, 2024

Dependable. Honest. Reliable.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. Now THAT is hilarious.

😂🤣 Schiff just can’t stop lying — AGNEWSLIVE (@AMErikaNGIRLLL) February 12, 2024

It's what he does best.

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face as Dan Goldman Insists Biden is 'Sharper Than Anyone' is PERFECTION (Watch)

Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight

WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves

Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.