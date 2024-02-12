Kamala Harris Shows Her TRUE Colors Backstabbing Biden, Claims 'She's Ready to Serve'...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random...
Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on...
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than...
REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues
Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him...
WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2...
Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Them...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why WH's Trying to Sidestep a Confirmation Hearing for New...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl...
Sen. Chris Murphy Uses Kelce/Reid Meme for a Border Security Swipe at GOP...
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post...
Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super...

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! Adam Schiff Making Excuses for Biden's November Loss? Sounds Like It (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You have to wonder WHY Adam Schiff is already trying to pretend Russians will interfere in our 2024 Election. Honestly, he's probably trying to plant the same doubt that Team Hillary did in 2016 just in case Trump wins. We all know Democrats can't accept an actual loss so it's always someone else's fault.

Advertisement

And lately, their favorite go-to is RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

As Ateba says, HERE WE GO AGAIN.

You'd think even Schiff would figure out they need to change the record but ... NOPE.

Also, we love how he tries blaming Psaki, hilarious.

Don't they?

Right before our eyes.

That works.

Dependable. Honest. Reliable.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. Now THAT is hilarious.

It's what he does best.

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face as Dan Goldman Insists Biden is 'Sharper Than Anyone' is PERFECTION (Watch)

Recommended

Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church
Coucy
Advertisement

Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight

WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2 WEEKS Before the Game

Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves

Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF BIDEN RUSSIA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random Person at the Vegas Airport
Doug P.
Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight
Sam J.
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than Anyone' Is PERFECTION (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church Coucy
Advertisement