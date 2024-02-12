Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Themselves

We fully expect Joe Biden to blame everyone and anyone for his missteps and crap policies this year as we get closer and closer to the election. For example, he claims to have created over 14 million jobs and we all know this is a lie. He really is shameless.

Advertisement

Welp, looks like he's trying to blame corporations for his inflation as well.

It's as if he doesn't think we know WHY these corporations are doing what they're doing with their products to stay in business in his crap economy.

Watch this:

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

We're calling on Biden to stop destroying our economy and decimating our dollar.

Hey, us saying that is as useful as him pretending corporations are just shrinking products to make more money.

Joe Biden's presidency is an unmitigated disaster.



But on Super Bowl Sunday, he wants to talk about what is really important: "Shrinkflation."



This senile old coot is *big mad* that Oreos and Doritos packages have less stuff in them.



Biden must be too dumb to know it's… pic.twitter.com/zx4qGpJLdp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 11, 2024

Unmitigated disaster fits so well.

Biden's Super Bowl 'shrinkflation' campaign was part of his election-year effort to shift blame for his two biggest political liabilities. He is blaming Republicans in Congress for the disaster on the border, and he is blaming food companies for inflation. https://t.co/kzsY5GesWw — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 12, 2024

This. ^

15 cuts in 48 seconds. Impressively cadaver-like. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) February 11, 2024

We're going to bet they had to film it in several different takes because he couldn't remember his lines and kept forgetting where he was. Hell, he might have actually fallen asleep at one point, who knows?

The $5.2 trillion we printed had nothing to do with it. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 11, 2024

The lack of self-awareness here is truly remarkable! — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 11, 2024

Then you should reduce the size of Washington so the dollar’s purchasing power is restored & consumer goods become more affordable. But that means less power for your cronies and we know you’ll always pick them over us. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 11, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

======================================================================

Related:

Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL

Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win

GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for Her

Advertisement

Lefty's Dig at Trump While Defending Biden for Looking Old BOMBS BIGLY Right on Biden's Hair-Plugged Head

HACK: John Harwood Reminds Us WHY He's Unemployed Openly Pushing for Journos to Control What People Think

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.