Lefty's Dig at Trump While Defending Biden for Looking Old BOMBS BIGLY Right on Biden's Hair-Plugged Head

Tell us you have no idea how much work Joe Biden has had done without telling us you have no idea how much work Joe Biden has had done.

Or that you're willingly ignoring it so you can pretend he's not a walking, talking bag of Botox at this point.

Jason Kander's passive-aggressive dig at Trump didn't go all that well:

If I were Biden I’d answer every question about my age with:



I don’t have time to dye my hair, get a spray tan, and sit in a makeup chair for twenty minutes every day because I’m busy getting sh*t done.



If that makes me look old, I really don’t care. — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) February 10, 2024

What exactly is Biden getting done? Napping? Vacationing? Napping some more? Yelling at journalists? Eating ice cream?

Man, that Hur Report has really broken a lot of people which seems weird because we've all been able to see Biden's decline in the last few years. It's not like we went, 'WHOA, HUR IS RIGHT.'

Duh, we've known.

Joe is a mess. He's too old and too out of it to be president now or for another four years. Sorry, not sorry.

That’s asking a lot of him, what with his “stutter” and all. Maybe he could just say “c’mon man!” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 11, 2024

Biden has a scalp full of hair plugs, no one’s gonna buy that he’s not concerned with how he looks — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 11, 2024

Someone is definitely concerned with how Joe looks.

The man is senile. It's honestly dangerous for the country and embarrassing to do to someone who is clearly in their final stages of life. Stripping him of any dignity. This man doesn't remember anything, including when he was VP. I don't care what he looks like. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) February 11, 2024

Ouch.

He would, but he’s on vacation again. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) February 11, 2024

No one is making comments on Biden’s appearance.



They are concerned about his behavior and cognitive issues.



What does tan and hair have to do with that? — Andrea (@usebigears) February 11, 2024

It's his sideways attempt at saying, 'BUT TRUMP.'

We know, it's lame.

It's not his looks. I mean, he had surgery to make himself look like a fist pushing out of a plastic bag and all, but that doesn't count. It's his competency. — John Charlton (@John100110010) February 11, 2024

You know what? He DOES sort of look like that.

Joe Biden had his face surgically stretched to the point he is unrecognizable. He vacations 40% of his Presidency… https://t.co/DgSjhM6sC4 pic.twitter.com/Uqy8jtWnSe — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) February 11, 2024

A spray tan and makeup will not cure dementia. pic.twitter.com/oYe0vCDYkO https://t.co/FUXwMGk5Lq — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 11, 2024

Nope.

Not even a little.

