HACK: John Harwood Reminds Us WHY He's Unemployed Openly Pushing for Journos to Control What People Think

It's not often you see a journalist with the 'caliber' of John Harwood saying the quiet part out loud. We suppose when you have nothing left to lose you can say stupid crap like this:

political reporters ought to report on the beliefs and perceptions of voters



they also ought to report on whether the beliefs and perceptions of voters are true or false



there's not enough of the latter — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 10, 2024

Alrighty then. Shall we just start calling him a Brown Shirt?

Asking for a friend.

He wants journos to control what you think ... THINK about that for a minute.

Yeah, that's not what "reporters" are supposed to do, it's what activists do. And you still don't understand why people despise and mistrust you. https://t.co/5nsSPQKsAI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 11, 2024

We've known they're activists for a long time.

He's just finally admitting it now that he doesn't have a job to worry about.

If you want to know why modern journalism deserves to die a miserable death, consider the fact they’re saying out loud they need to tell voters what to think even more than they already are. https://t.co/LddWA8q39L — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 11, 2024

As much as you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough.

It's never enough.

What nonsense is this?

A reporter should report the facts.

A political columnist or a commentator or an opinion writer discusses the beliefs and perceptions of voters.



They should present accurate representation.



How did you possibly get this far... https://t.co/wdM4AcF5w9 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 11, 2024

So if someone's beliefs don't politically align with yours, you should report that they're wrong? That seems pretty like the opposite of journalism. https://t.co/hQAH3OISzR — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 11, 2024

Why would any person have reason to trust a partisan and intellectually challenged hack like you to determine truth or falsity? https://t.co/idfmLbs3qK — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 11, 2024

We made a similar face.

I went to school for journalism and at no point is any serious journalist taught to serve as the thought police. This is why John is unemployed. https://t.co/pyMzIZgYhr — Evan (@EvanRVice) February 11, 2024

Ding ding ding.

