EVIL Woman: Jill Biden DRAGGED For Calling Herself 'Beau's Mom' in Shameless Statement on Hur Report

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on February 11, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Note that Jill Biden is not Beau Biden's mom. Beau's mom was named Neilia and she died in a car crash long ago. Forget how evil it is that we've all been watching DOCTOR Jill parade her obviously ailing and mentally unwell husband around the world stage for years now, but for her to play the mom card in her statement on the Hur report is just gross.

Advertisement

Vile.

She will truly go down as one of the most evil women in history and we're not even sorry for saying so.

Check out her 'statement':

The statement continues:

We should give everyone grace, and I can't imagine someone would try to use our son's death to score political points.

If you've experienced a loss like that, you know that you don't measure it in years -- you measure it in grief.

May 30th is a day forever etched on our hearts. It shattered me, it shattered our family. So many of you know that feeling after you lose a loved one, where you feel like you can't get off the floor.

What helped me, and what helped Joe, was to find purpose. That's what keeps Joe going, serving you and the country we love.

Joe is 81, that's true, but he's 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day. Joe has wisdom, empathy, and vision. He has delivered on so many of his promises as President precisely because he's learned a lot in those 81 years. His age, with his experience and expertise, is an incredible asset and he proves it every day"

Joe does more in one hour than most people do in a day.

Really Jill? 

We suppose if the people she's referring to sleep and yell at people all day that could be true.

Good question.

He does sleep a lot.

And vacation a lot.

Shocker.

======================================================================

