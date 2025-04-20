White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From Social Media a Few Years Ago

We do have to appreciate the sublime trolling that comes from some of the Trump administration's social media accounts. It's a refreshing change of pace from the dour, woke, 'that's not funny' disaster of the Biden years.
Yesterday, the White House X account posted this:
DEFINITELY DON’T VISIT https://t.co/nWMBrHOpHH 🤭— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025
We highly recommend you visit, but we're gonna post a screenshot because it's that epic:
BOOM
Dr Fauci is perhaps the most respected surgeon in the country. Delete this— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 18, 2025
Heh.
Definitely read this.— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 19, 2025
Most definitely.
The White House design and dev teams are COOKING 🧑🍳— Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) April 18, 2025
They really are.
You guys are legends for this— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 18, 2025
Absolute legends.
Whoever runs this account needs a raise— Dubzy (@DubzyOnceAgain) April 18, 2025
Some government spending we can get behind.
This is the best header I have ever seen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/owiihcvnFl— 🐶PlanÐ🐕 (@1TrillionUSDoge) April 20, 2025
Truly.
Oh that’s gold 😂— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) April 19, 2025
A slice of fried gold.
Recommended
We’ll never experience this kind of thing again. https://t.co/oD0Ws6BeGS— Kron (@Kronykal) April 20, 2025
People will not tolerate COVID 2.0
Five years later, Fauci’s COVID cover-up is still unraveling. I won’t stop until the truth is exposed. Proud to work with @RobertKennedyJr & @DrJBhattacharya to expose the truth and pass my Risky Research Review Act—so this never happens again. https://t.co/iKkZjLXWlq— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) April 19, 2025
Many want people -- especially Fauci -- held accountable.
But they said we were conspiracy theorists 🥴 https://t.co/RQgGpa1j3g pic.twitter.com/f1DQ8jdEc4— WatchMan (@freshzaz) April 19, 2025
And kicked us off social media.
We hope this is just the start of some accountability.
