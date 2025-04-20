Father of Teen Stabbing Victim Reveals Why He Showed Up at Press...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...

White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From Social Media a Few Years Ago

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We do have to appreciate the sublime trolling that comes from some of the Trump administration's social media accounts. It's a refreshing change of pace from the dour, woke, 'that's not funny' disaster of the Biden years.

Yesterday, the White House X account posted this:

We highly recommend you visit, but we're gonna post a screenshot because it's that epic:

BOOM

Heh.

Most definitely.

They really are.

Absolute legends.

Some government spending we can get behind.

Truly.

A slice of fried gold.

People will not tolerate COVID 2.0

Many want people -- especially Fauci -- held accountable.

And kicked us off social media.

We hope this is just the start of some accountability.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE PRESIDENT TRUMP WUHAN COVID LAB-LEAK THEORY

