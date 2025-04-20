White House Rolls Out New COVID Website That Would've Gotten You Banned From Social Media a Few Years Ago

We do have to appreciate the sublime trolling that comes from some of the Trump administration's social media accounts. It's a refreshing change of pace from the dour, woke, 'that's not funny' disaster of the Biden years.

Yesterday, the White House X account posted this:

DEFINITELY DON’T VISIT https://t.co/nWMBrHOpHH 🤭 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

We highly recommend you visit, but we're gonna post a screenshot because it's that epic:

BOOM

Dr Fauci is perhaps the most respected surgeon in the country. Delete this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 18, 2025

Heh.

Definitely read this. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 19, 2025

Most definitely.

The White House design and dev teams are COOKING 🧑‍🍳 — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) April 18, 2025

They really are.

You guys are legends for this — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 18, 2025

Absolute legends.

Whoever runs this account needs a raise — Dubzy (@DubzyOnceAgain) April 18, 2025

Some government spending we can get behind.

This is the best header I have ever seen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/owiihcvnFl — 🐶PlanÐ🐕 (@1TrillionUSDoge) April 20, 2025

Truly.

Oh that’s gold 😂 — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) April 19, 2025

A slice of fried gold.

We’ll never experience this kind of thing again. https://t.co/oD0Ws6BeGS — Kron (@Kronykal) April 20, 2025

People will not tolerate COVID 2.0

Five years later, Fauci’s COVID cover-up is still unraveling. I won’t stop until the truth is exposed. Proud to work with @RobertKennedyJr & @DrJBhattacharya to expose the truth and pass my Risky Research Review Act—so this never happens again. https://t.co/iKkZjLXWlq — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) April 19, 2025

Many want people -- especially Fauci -- held accountable.

But they said we were conspiracy theorists 🥴 https://t.co/RQgGpa1j3g pic.twitter.com/f1DQ8jdEc4 — WatchMan (@freshzaz) April 19, 2025

And kicked us off social media.

We hope this is just the start of some accountability.

