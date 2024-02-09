Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal Gaza/Mexico ZINGER

Who knew Gaza was at our southern border?

Learn something new from President Biden every day.

YOU GUYS! EL OH EL.

Biden confusing the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico while defending his memory last night was simply a *CHEF'S KISS*. We said this earlier in another piece, we're not sure who thought his speaking last night was a good idea but WOW, they were so wrong.

Unless of course, you're on the Right, then you love what they did.

The White House took what was a bad situation and made it far, far worse. Sen. Rand Paul is having a bit of fun at Biden's expense this morning and we can hardly blame him.

Gonna build a wall with Gaza and make Mexico pay for it and boy are they gonna be confused. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 9, 2024

HAAAAAAAAA.

It's the little things that give us joy.

No more confused than we were during that presser! Whoever had that bright idea just pushed grandpa over the cliff on live TV — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) February 9, 2024

I’ve been saying for quite some time that Mexico is the best country in South America, Governor — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 9, 2024

Absolutely.

With enough tequila, anything is possible. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 9, 2024

No lie detected.

Oh heavens, the pouncing, I can't take any more of it



(don't stop) — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) February 9, 2024

Thank goodness we've gone back to pouncing because seizing was so damn exhausting.

I did that! pic.twitter.com/JCA1s1nWFX — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 9, 2024

THERE it is.

