Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal Gaza/Mexico ZINGER

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on February 09, 2024
From gif

Who knew Gaza was at our southern border?

Learn something new from President Biden every day.

YOU GUYS! EL OH EL.

Biden confusing the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico while defending his memory last night was simply a *CHEF'S KISS*. We said this earlier in another piece, we're not sure who thought his speaking last night was a good idea but WOW, they were so wrong.

Unless of course, you're on the Right, then you love what they did.

The White House took what was a bad situation and made it far, far worse. Sen. Rand Paul is having a bit of fun at Biden's expense this morning and we can hardly blame him.

HAAAAAAAAA.

It's the little things that give us joy.

Absolutely.

sdfsadf

No lie detected.

Thank goodness we've gone back to pouncing because seizing was so damn exhausting.

THERE it is.

