Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES

Full disclosure, the main reason we still write about Jeffrey Toobin is because we can make SOOOO many jokes at his expense. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we're not the most mature outlet out there BUT somebody has to do it.

Seems Toobin has a problem with Clarence Thomas.

It is a historic disgrace for the Supreme Court that Clarence Thomas is on the bench for today’s argument. The legal issue in the case is about the “insurrection” in which his wife was a participant. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) February 8, 2024

The irony of him calling anyone else an 'historic disgrace.'

And as usual, he's turned off replies to his post because he knows he's a joke.

You degenerate. Couldn’t even wait until the zoom meeting ended to wank it. You lose all credibility for eternity. https://t.co/QH5GGUkERE — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) February 8, 2024

So many quote-tweets, so little time.

You'd think he'd know better by now but ... nope.

A bigger disgrace than when you got caught choking the chicken on a Zoom meeting with coworkers? https://t.co/9reTWC9MBW — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) February 8, 2024

Calm down, Toobin. Don't stroke out over it https://t.co/DrR12DOdsz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 8, 2024

*snort*

I don’t think you have room to call someone a disgrace when you literally jerked off during a zoom call https://t.co/c4UR0XfO2Q — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) February 8, 2024

Seems like common sense, right?

Sheesh, a guy bops his bologna one time on a Zoom work call and he's ruined forever ...

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can't help ourselves. It's so easy.

Wait, there's a joke there ... we'll figure it out shortly.

