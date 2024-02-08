Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels...
Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out...
Hillary Clinton's STILL Pushing the 'Russia Collusion' BS to Slam Trump (and Tucker...
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We...
Biden's Brain Malfunctions Live, Displays Cluelessness About Foreign Terrorists
Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Has a Sad Over Which SCOTUS Justice Didn't Recuse...
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles'...
So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Real...
EU Globalists Threaten Tucker Carlson With Travel Ban, Sanctions for Putin Interview
Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About...

Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over it! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on February 08, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Full disclosure, the main reason we still write about Jeffrey Toobin is because we can make SOOOO many jokes at his expense. Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we're not the most mature outlet out there BUT somebody has to do it.

Advertisement

Seems Toobin has a problem with Clarence Thomas.

The irony of him calling anyone else an 'historic disgrace.'

And as usual, he's turned off replies to his post because he knows he's a joke.

So many quote-tweets, so little time.

You'd think he'd know better by now but ... nope.

*snort*

Seems like common sense, right?

Sheesh, a guy bops his bologna one time on a Zoom work call and he's ruined forever ...

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA 

Sorry, we just can't help ourselves. It's so easy.

Wait, there's a joke there ... we'll figure it out shortly.

======================================================================

Related:

Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Tring to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels in Straight-FIRE Thread

Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL

Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP

THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: JEFFREY TOOBIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual Gun Rights
justmindy
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post
Sam J.
Economic GENIUS AOC Tries Making Her Case That Illegals Aren't 'Takers' ANNND We Can't Even Make This UP
Sam J.
Go Home Bro, You're DRUNK: Brian Schatz DRAGGED For Demanding Media Call Out Republicans More and LOL
Sam J.
Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS Doug P.
Advertisement