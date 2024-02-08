So Much SUCK! Business Insider BRAGGING About Doxxing 'Meme-Lord' Account Goes Really Real...
THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on February 08, 2024

When James Woods is right, he's right.

And HOOBOY, is he ever right about this one:

They're afraid people might see that it's ok to laugh and we all know the Left can't have THAT. They're only happy when the rest of the country is as miserable and angry as they are, so they work very hard to keep us in that space.

That's why we work so hard to make sure you laugh at all of them and their hate-filled angry ideas.

And quoting Woods, 'Blah blah blah.'

It really is a brilliant and hilarious flick.

This is a nice way to call them all stupid.

We agree.

Run AWAAAY! Ibram Kendi Tries Slamming Matt Walsh With the 'White Savior' Card and All HELL Breaks Loose
Sam J.
One of those movies you can watch over and over again and laugh every time.

Yup.

Mel Brooks is one of the greatest comedians and movie-makers of our time.

No wonder the Left resents and fears him.

