THIS! James Woods OWNS 'Finger-Wagging Nitwit Libs' for Being AFRAID of 'Blazing Saddles' in PERFECT Post

When James Woods is right, he's right.

And HOOBOY, is he ever right about this one:

Today is the 50th Anniversary of Mel Brooks' masterpiece, BLAZING SADDLES. If you use one of the streaming services, this finger-wagging nitwit comes on first to ruin the movie by ranting at you about racism, blah, blah, blah.



That's how good this movie is. It scares the libs. pic.twitter.com/blXZvakcuT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2024

They're afraid people might see that it's ok to laugh and we all know the Left can't have THAT. They're only happy when the rest of the country is as miserable and angry as they are, so they work very hard to keep us in that space.

That's why we work so hard to make sure you laugh at all of them and their hate-filled angry ideas.

And quoting Woods, 'Blah blah blah.'

Bizarrely odd as that movie is about the most anti-racist movie I can imagine & it was a trailblazing for its time. Mel Brooks makes fun of every racial stereotype out there and, in so doing, shows them for the absurdity that they are. — Bill Marsh (@USNA_73) February 7, 2024

It really is a brilliant and hilarious flick.

Back when it was legal to make people laugh by showing them how ridiculous the division of color always will be. — T. Lee (@RfLcopter3) February 7, 2024

It is a profoundly anti-racist movie. These people are not critical thinkers. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) February 7, 2024

This is a nice way to call them all stupid.

We agree.

Campfire scene was classic pic.twitter.com/YjHfy8KDoZ — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) February 8, 2024

One of those movies you can watch over and over again and laugh every time.

Yup.

One of the greatest movies ever made. Back when real movies were made, and not Generic Back Bench Superhero #7 Part III, which rolls out continuously now. — Phineas J. Spratt, Esquire (@alongtheway) February 7, 2024

Supposedly Mel Brooks was confronted by a reporter and was told that 'a movie like Blazing Saddles couldn't be made today.'



His response to that was: 'Well, we couldn't make it back then, either!' 😏 — Past Present Future Survival (@ppfsurvival) February 7, 2024

Mel Brooks is one of the greatest comedians and movie-makers of our time.

No wonder the Left resents and fears him.

