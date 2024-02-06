Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

Professor Challenges Woke Student on Liberal Opinion
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 06, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

As you watch this, keep in mind that Biden already has the authority he needs to secure the border.

Also, keep in mind that none of this 'invasion' would be taking place if he hadn't overturned Trump's orders when he first got into office. This is not a mistake, this is not an accident, this was done by design by evil people who care more about power and money than this country.

Watch this:

Thank goodness Breaking911 told us what Biden was saying because yeah ... what a mess.

Evil. 

Vile. 

Dangerous. 

And so much more.

Whadd'ya know?

Notice Democrats aren't pointing that out. Guess it's more important to them to get more funding for endless wars than it is to secure our border.

See what we mean?

It's sort of like a cringe SNL skit.

When SNL used to be funny.

