Biden Rambles and Plays the Victim When Reporters Ask Him About Invasion at the Southern Border (Watch)

As you watch this, keep in mind that Biden already has the authority he needs to secure the border.

Also, keep in mind that none of this 'invasion' would be taking place if he hadn't overturned Trump's orders when he first got into office. This is not a mistake, this is not an accident, this was done by design by evil people who care more about power and money than this country.

Watch this:

BIDEN ON BORDER INVASION: "We need help. Why won't [Republicans] give me the help? (unintelligible rambling)" pic.twitter.com/YGikdCNtvf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 6, 2024

Thank goodness Breaking911 told us what Biden was saying because yeah ... what a mess.

It’s amazing that he opens the border then blames it on republicans.



He is evil. — Polite No More (@politenomoreUSA) February 6, 2024

Evil.

Vile.

Dangerous.

And so much more.

Biden can invoke section 212(f) of the INA and completely secure the border. He doesn’t need a bill to do that.



Biden could reinstate Title 42 and mostly secure the border. He doesn’t do that.



Biden could demand the Senate pass HR2, a really good border security bill passed… — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 6, 2024

Whadd'ya know?

Notice Democrats aren't pointing that out. Guess it's more important to them to get more funding for endless wars than it is to secure our border.

A: Why didn’t you just leave things the way you found them Joe? We wouldn’t be in this mess that YOU created. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) February 6, 2024

60 Billion for Ukraine does nothing for our border. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) February 6, 2024

See what we mean?

Joe Biden has been saying for years that there was no problem at the border, now all of a sudden he needs help to fix a problem. 🤡



Joe Biden has the power and could close that border without a new bill. pic.twitter.com/UvsoJ788Ag — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) February 6, 2024

This is beyond parody and drifting into the surreal — Bobson Dugnutt (@Kenworthdiesel) February 6, 2024

It's sort of like a cringe SNL skit.

When SNL used to be funny.

