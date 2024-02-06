Oh, HONEY: Nikole Hannah-Jones Gets An F Attempting to School Matt Walsh on...
LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on February 06, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Ok, we miss this Trump.

This is good Trump.

This is the best Trump.

As Twitchy readers know, Biden completely wussed out and declined the pre-Super Bowl interview ... again. As Twitchy readers also know, the president of Media Matters tried really hard to run cover for Biden being a total tool and made an even bigger tool of himself.

Good times. THE BEST.

Hey CBS, Trump had a pretty damn good idea for that interview spot:

RATINGS GOLD BABY.

Yup.

People who love him will watch. 

People who hate him will watch.

It's a win-win.

Millions and millions of Americans would tune in. Absolutely.

Good point.

If CBS really cared about ratings they would absolutely invite Trump on in Biden's place - but they are far more concerned with narrative and carrying Democrats' water. And they wonder why there are so many layoffs taking place in mainstream media.

There aren't many who are better.

True story.

======================================================================

Sam J.


======================================================================

