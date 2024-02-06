LOL, the MASTER! Trump Has RATINGS GOLD Idea for CBS Since Biden Wussed Out of His Super Bowl Interview

Ok, we miss this Trump.

This is good Trump.

This is the best Trump.

As Twitchy readers know, Biden completely wussed out and declined the pre-Super Bowl interview ... again. As Twitchy readers also know, the president of Media Matters tried really hard to run cover for Biden being a total tool and made an even bigger tool of himself.

Good times. THE BEST.

Hey CBS, Trump had a pretty damn good idea for that interview spot:

'RATINGS GOLD!' President Trump say he would 'be happy' to replace Biden for #SuperBowlLVIII interview



- President Trump has extended an offer to CBS News for an interview before Super Bowl LVIII.



- The network had initially sought an interview with President Biden but… pic.twitter.com/Wakf0GLiKF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2024

RATINGS GOLD BABY.

Yup.

People who love him will watch.

People who hate him will watch.

It's a win-win.

That would be awesome!! — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) February 5, 2024

Millions and millions of Americans would tune in. Absolutely.

This is a true test of the power dynamic. If CBS was true and wanted high ratings, they would jump all over this. But they will not do it. They're state controlled media. — DarkTimes1984 🇺🇲 (@DarkTimes1984) February 5, 2024

Good point.

If CBS really cared about ratings they would absolutely invite Trump on in Biden's place - but they are far more concerned with narrative and carrying Democrats' water. And they wonder why there are so many layoffs taking place in mainstream media.

Master trolling — Tacosdad (@Tacosdad1) February 5, 2024

There aren't many who are better.

True story.

