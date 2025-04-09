President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His...
SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLIONS In Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 09, 2025
ImgFlip

As DOGE uncovers waste and fraud in Medicare and Social Security, this is a good reminder that such things don't happen only at the federal level.

California has a problem with its Community College system, it seems -- one that's costing the state's taxpayers millions in fake financial aid:

Here's more from Cal Matters:

For years, scammers have targeted community colleges across the state, posing as students in order to steal money from scholarships or government financial aid.

Recent state reports suggest the problem is getting worse, and college leaders say they’re worried that the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Department of Education could hamper fraud prevention and investigations.  

In 2021, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office reported that about 20% of college applicants were likely fake. In January 2024, the state said it was up to about 25%. 

Now it’s around 34%, according to the most recent data from the last calendar year. 'Those are all the ones that are stopped,' said John Hetts, executive vice chancellor for the data team at the chancellor’s office.

This is not a problem that started on January 20, so blaming President Trump's cuts to the Department of Education is disingenuous at best.

The authorities in California just didn't want to look into this.

Yep. Where's that money going?

Peak California.

We all know showing an ID is racist or something.

No lie detected.

Glad we're not the only ones who caught that.

How is it not tied to class attendance and grades? They keep records of that stuff, surely.

Good work, guys.

Nope.

The powers that be think taxpayers are a bottomless piggy bank that can continue to subsidize this insanity.

We are not.

Tags: CALIFORNIA COLLEGE SCAM STUDENT LOANS

