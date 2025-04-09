SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLIONS In Aid

As DOGE uncovers waste and fraud in Medicare and Social Security, this is a good reminder that such things don't happen only at the federal level.

California has a problem with its Community College system, it seems -- one that's costing the state's taxpayers millions in fake financial aid:

This is startling: About 34% of applicants to California's Community College system were likely fake in the last calendar year, and have been scamming millions of dollars in state and federal financial aid. https://t.co/8BsiOeXtb9 — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) April 8, 2025

Here's more from Cal Matters:

For years, scammers have targeted community colleges across the state, posing as students in order to steal money from scholarships or government financial aid. Recent state reports suggest the problem is getting worse, and college leaders say they’re worried that the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Department of Education could hamper fraud prevention and investigations. In 2021, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office reported that about 20% of college applicants were likely fake. In January 2024, the state said it was up to about 25%. Now it’s around 34%, according to the most recent data from the last calendar year. 'Those are all the ones that are stopped,' said John Hetts, executive vice chancellor for the data team at the chancellor’s office.

This is not a problem that started on January 20, so blaming President Trump's cuts to the Department of Education is disingenuous at best.

The authorities in California just didn't want to look into this.

Turns out "fake" citizens are everywhere in our system.@DOGE @elonmusk — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 9, 2025

Yep. Where's that money going?

Sounds very California. — Theresa (@frogaustin) April 9, 2025

Peak California.

Can't they just require 1) applicants show up with ID to confirm they are eligible for a scholarship and 2) require that all financial aid be directly applied to tuition or room and board? Doesn't that solve the problem? — yubidad (@yubidad) April 9, 2025

We all know showing an ID is racist or something.

If you're sitting in Albania with a computer and a decent criminal brain, California government is where you will spend most of your focus. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) April 9, 2025

No lie detected.

"college leaders say they’re worried that the Trump administration’s cuts to the U.S. Department of Education could hamper fraud prevention and investigations."



Yeah...it's Trumps fault we can't clamp down on this fraud. JFC people. — Todd Davis 帅猛男 (@96hoya) April 8, 2025

Glad we're not the only ones who caught that.

Yes its very easy to collect the yearly funds and not attend the school. The system doesn't even check. — Keep your head on a swivel (@pureblood617) April 9, 2025

How is it not tied to class attendance and grades? They keep records of that stuff, surely.

This has been a problem for YEARS. The CA Community College system knows about the scam but loves the revenue too much to stop it.

So, professors who try to warn administrators about these phantom students are silenced. https://t.co/wDKzuOv1TF — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) April 8, 2025

Good work, guys.

Is there any govt program that isn't being massively scammed?! https://t.co/81gu6uMg9v — Alyssa Selogie (@AlyssaSelogie) April 9, 2025

Nope.

The combination of free community college, online classes, and lax ID requirements (to cater to illegals) is creating space for massive financial aid fraud. https://t.co/ZR7Vy7NAOv — Marc Joffe (@joffemd) April 9, 2025

The powers that be think taxpayers are a bottomless piggy bank that can continue to subsidize this insanity.

We are not.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

