Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego...
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Com...
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your...
Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal...
Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't...
As Pope Francis Lies In State, Here's the Latest on Funeral Arrangements and...
Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...
I Asked The White House About That 'Maryland Man' Hoax
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY...
Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky...
The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025

'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit New Members

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

During the 2020 election, Joe Biden insisted Antifa -- the Left-wing terror cell that pops up in cities across the U.S. -- was just an 'idea.'

While Antifa goons wreaked havoc on law enforcement and local businesses, the Democratic Party dismissed them while calling parents, Catholics, veterans, and fitness buffs white supremacists.

Advertisement

Now that 'idea' is recruiting new members:

The entire post reads:

Antifa try to perpetuate the lie that they don't exist in any organized form to try to escape conspiracy and RICO charges for their organized criminality.

Antifa International says that if one is unable to join a cell for whatever reason, he/she can carry out their own acts in the name of the ideology. This is also how jihadist groups encourage 'lone wolves' in the West to carry out attacks.

Here's another group for the DOJ and FBI to look into.

Here's a video of Biden's comments, by the way:

Wow.

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback
justmindy
Advertisement

This is maddening.

Someone needs to hold them accountable.

Not a coincidence.

Yes. Yes, they should be.

It should happen ASAP.

Advertisement

It would be.

Change our minds.

It would be very interesting to see who is paying them.

We all know those losers don't have jobs.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ANTIFA DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback
justmindy
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State
Amy Curtis
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Brett T.
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand in for Trump
Brett T.
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas
Amy Curtis
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback justmindy
Advertisement