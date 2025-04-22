'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit New Members

During the 2020 election, Joe Biden insisted Antifa -- the Left-wing terror cell that pops up in cities across the U.S. -- was just an 'idea.'

While Antifa goons wreaked havoc on law enforcement and local businesses, the Democratic Party dismissed them while calling parents, Catholics, veterans, and fitness buffs white supremacists.

Advertisement

Now that 'idea' is recruiting new members:

The official Antifa International Tumblr page details how one can become an Antifa member. As I've reported for years now, there are cells that operate across the U.S. and in other Western countries.



Antifa try to perpetuate the lie that they don't exist in any organized form… pic.twitter.com/A2QW3PRjLu — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2025

The entire post reads:

Antifa try to perpetuate the lie that they don't exist in any organized form to try to escape conspiracy and RICO charges for their organized criminality. Antifa International says that if one is unable to join a cell for whatever reason, he/she can carry out their own acts in the name of the ideology. This is also how jihadist groups encourage 'lone wolves' in the West to carry out attacks.

Here's another group for the DOJ and FBI to look into.

Here's a video of Biden's comments, by the way:

Wow.

Bro, years ago I tried to get anyone to pay attention to a little tech company in Seattle that was an incubator and protector of many of these Antifa cells and nobody would listen. — Mister Savage (@incoherent_rage) April 22, 2025

This is maddening.

ANTIFA: The only group that cosplays as revolutionaries, coordinates like a cartel, and recruits like a sad Reddit thread. Imagine thinking you're fighting "fascism" while asking Tumblr for riot tips and dressing like the stage crew at a community theater. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 21, 2025

Someone needs to hold them accountable.

Honestly people, how do you not see it? pic.twitter.com/qUtc9RhAZv — Cyb∑rPunk 8811 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NicholosPoma) April 22, 2025

Not a coincidence.

Yes. Yes, they should be.

I can't wait until Trump declares antifa a terrorist organization. Honestly it should have been done soon as he announced Latino gangs would be considered such. https://t.co/laRFKjZpHA — Renon (@RenontheGuy) April 22, 2025

It should happen ASAP.

Advertisement

It would be.

Change our minds.

I would be curious to see what NGO’s are funding these cells?



Also how much CCP money is coming in.



We know the Soviets sent millions into the US to help fund commie orgs and subversion. https://t.co/jAxusRfcX6 — B R O N S O N (@Jimssecondacct) April 21, 2025

It would be very interesting to see who is paying them.

We all know those losers don't have jobs.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.