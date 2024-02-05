T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney that Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Liz Cheney popped her pointy little head out from under her bridge to complain about ... something. Trump? Vance? You know, it's hard to tell what point exactly she's trying to make when all we 'hear' reading her posts is, 'ARGLE BARGLE TRUMP BAD RAR RAR RAR.'

Take for example:

Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 5, 2024

See what we mean? Admit it, when you read it you heard the sound 'Peanuts' cartoons used to make when adults spoke.

Waaah waaaah, waaah ...

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. has had enough of Liz stalking his dad, and we hardly blame him:

That's funny, because the voters of Wyoming clearly decided that you weren't fit to serve, when they threw you out of office in an embarrassing 50 point blowout. https://t.co/w0DjvYFX6G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2024

You'd think by now, Liz would have figured out that trolling and obsessing over Trump never works out well for her. Surely she can find something else to talk about, like how she can stop pretending she cares at all about Wyoming and admit she is now and has always been a Virginian. Heck, she's teaching at super liberal and progressive UVA. But for whatever reason, she can't quite quit Trump.

Good for Junior for shutting her down. She's just a ridiculous caricature of who she used to be.

She might want to sit this one out 🤔 — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) February 5, 2024

This editor NEVER gets tired of seeing that.

She reminds me of Hillary. — Juliet Amy (@JAmy208) February 5, 2024

Same hair?

Same pantsuit?

Same annoying personality?

We can see that.

It reads, even.

