Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information

T.K.O! Trump Jr. Reminds Liz Cheney that Wyoming Decided She Was NOT FIT to Serve in VICIOUS Takedown

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Liz Cheney popped her pointy little head out from under her bridge to complain about ... something. Trump? Vance? You know, it's hard to tell what point exactly she's trying to make when all we 'hear' reading her posts is, 'ARGLE BARGLE TRUMP BAD RAR RAR RAR.'

Advertisement

Take for example:

See what we mean? Admit it, when you read it you heard the sound 'Peanuts' cartoons used to make when adults spoke.

Waaah waaaah, waaah ...

Looks like Donald Trump Jr. has had enough of Liz stalking his dad, and we hardly blame him:

You'd think by now, Liz would have figured out that trolling and obsessing over Trump never works out well for her. Surely she can find something else to talk about, like how she can stop pretending she cares at all about Wyoming and admit she is now and has always been a Virginian. Heck, she's teaching at super liberal and progressive UVA. But for whatever reason, she can't quite quit Trump.

Good for Junior for shutting her down. She's just a ridiculous caricature of who she used to be.

This editor NEVER gets tired of seeing that.

Sam J.
Same hair?

Same pantsuit?

Same annoying personality?

We can see that.

It reads, even.

======================================================================

