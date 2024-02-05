OOF! Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Chris Murphy by Mocking Him AND His Crap Immigration Bill in Brutal Back and Forth

Well well well, whadd'ya know? Seems Ted Cruz was as unimpressed with Chris Murphy's thread on his trash immigration bill as we were.

Maybe less so.

Allow us to refresh your memories ... don't worry, we won't subject you to his entire thread. Murphy took to Twitter to somehow convince the masses that the bill he co-authored didn't suck.

Sadly, we all know it does suck but that's beside the point.

Minutes ago, the text of the bipartisan national security funding bill was released. It:



-funds Ukraine, Israel, and humanitarian relief

-secures our border and reforms our asylum law



1/ As the co-author of the immigration provisions, here's a THREAD on the key elements: — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

If you didn't see his thread TRUST us, he does not make the legislation sound any better.

In fact, he made it sound even worse if that's possible.

Enter Ted Cruz:

An utter disaster. Here’s a thread of the Dems bragging about what an open-borders victory this bill would be.



As Murphy puts it “The Border NEVER closes!” https://t.co/dvSbi6sp9O — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 5, 2024

And gosh golly gee, most Americans would like the border to close.

Uh there's $2 BILLION a day in trade that crosses the border. Our economy would die if we "closed the border." We should control the border (which our bill does), not close it.



There's just a lot of bad faith actors who want to keep chaos at the border for political reasons. https://t.co/M0QKry9IGZ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2024

Our economy would not DIE if we closed the border.

Bro, what the EFF?!

Hilarious reading Murphy whining about 'bad actors.'

Sadly, Cruz has yet to respond to Murphy's blubbering and babbling about how our economy will collapse without a bunch of illegal immigrants crossing over and taking advantage of our welfare systems or something like that. We did find this which we think addresses Murphy's post:

Of course he does.



It would codify Biden’s open borders into perpetuity.



Terrible for Texas, but DC Dems love it. https://t.co/eJh1sqNLjs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 5, 2024

Cruz will eventually slam Murphy, especially for that humdinger about how closing the border will kill our economy - we'll keep you posted.

