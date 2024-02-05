Monday Morning Meme Madness
It Gets WAAAY Worse --> Chris Murphy's Thread on Immigration Bill He CO-AUTHORED Sets Off HUGE Alarms

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on February 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy readers know, the Senate released a garbage bill to supposedly deal with the crisis at the southern border. However, they should just be honest and call it a Funding Wars That Are Not Ours Bill because that's the actual goal. This monstrosity does nothing but tie the security of our border to funding Ukraine and even Gaza.

Oh, and did we mention it basically codifies illegal immigration?

Yeah. It's crap.

Sen. Chris Murphy thought it was smart to put out a thread about the bill HE co-authored; note, that he helped write it is the reddest flag of all.

Spoiler, it's not good.

Guys, Murphy knows they already have the laws to secure the border.

He knows Biden reversed multiple Trump EOs securing our border when he first came into office.

He also knows the lawn flamingos who vote for him and other Democrats are ignorant of these facts.

These. Are. Not. Asylum. Seekers.

There was never a Muslim ban.

Again, he hopes you're too stupid to know that.

Or you know, they could just shut the border down.

*sigh*

Gotta give the president power to keep those illegals streaming in.

Because they're not legal citizens.

Kids.

What a bunch of melodramatic horse crap.

The millions of people flooding and crossing our southern border aren't fleeing from 'terror and violence'. They are crossing over for all of the free stuff Democrats like Murphy keep offering them. And while he's correct about this country being stronger because of immigration, it's LEGAL immigrants, not criminals deliberately ignoring our laws.

And he damn well knows better.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

