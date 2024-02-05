It Gets WAAAY Worse --> Chris Murphy's Thread on Immigration Bill He CO-AUTHORED Sets Off HUGE Alarms

As Twitchy readers know, the Senate released a garbage bill to supposedly deal with the crisis at the southern border. However, they should just be honest and call it a Funding Wars That Are Not Ours Bill because that's the actual goal. This monstrosity does nothing but tie the security of our border to funding Ukraine and even Gaza.

Oh, and did we mention it basically codifies illegal immigration?

Yeah. It's crap.

Sen. Chris Murphy thought it was smart to put out a thread about the bill HE co-authored; note, that he helped write it is the reddest flag of all.

Minutes ago, the text of the bipartisan national security funding bill was released. It:



-funds Ukraine, Israel, and humanitarian relief

-secures our border and reforms our asylum law



1/ As the co-author of the immigration provisions, here's a THREAD on the key elements: — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Spoiler, it's not good.

2/ First - it would be easy to just keep immigration and border policy as a political cudgel for another 40 years. But politics at its best is about finding bipartisan compromise on the toughest issues. That's what we've done here.



Here's a snapshot of what's in the bill. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Guys, Murphy knows they already have the laws to secure the border.

He knows Biden reversed multiple Trump EOs securing our border when he first came into office.

He also knows the lawn flamingos who vote for him and other Democrats are ignorant of these facts.

3/ A quicker, fairer asylum process. No more 10 yr wait. Claims processed in a non-detained, non-adversarial way in 6 months.



A slightly higher asylum screening standard at the border.



Also, no more waiting for work permits. Most asylum seekers can work immediately. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

These. Are. Not. Asylum. Seekers.

4/ A brand new right to legal representation for all immigrants. Remember when Trump denied lawyers to victims of the Muslim ban? Never again.



And...the first ever government paid-for lawyers for young unaccompanied minors. A long standing injustice righted. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

There was never a Muslim ban.

Again, he hopes you're too stupid to know that.

6/ But...important checks on that power. It can only be used for a limited number of days per year. It sunsets in 3 years. Emergency cases that show up in between the ports still need to be accepted. The ports must process a minimum of 1400 claims a day. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Or you know, they could just shut the border down.

7/ You can't reduce arrivals at the border without allowing for more legal immigration. So, more visas! 50,000 extra employment and family reunification visas each year for the next 5 years.



And a brand new visa category to allow non-citizens to visit family in the U.S. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

*sigh*

8/ A clarification of how humanitarian parole is used at the land borders, but NO changes to the President's ability to bring in vetted, sponsored migrants through the program known as CNHV (Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela parole). — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Gotta give the president power to keep those illegals streaming in.

9/ A new pathway to citizenship for Afghan parolees (the Afghan Adjustment Act) and the children of H1B holders (these kids are often currently subject to deportation when they become 21). — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

Because they're not legal citizens.

Kids.

10/ The bill helps fix the border and reform our broken asylum system. But it doesn’t deviate from our nation’s core values.



We are a nation that rescues people from terror and violence. We are a nation that is stronger because of our tradition of immigration. Period. Stop. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2024

What a bunch of melodramatic horse crap.

The millions of people flooding and crossing our southern border aren't fleeing from 'terror and violence'. They are crossing over for all of the free stuff Democrats like Murphy keep offering them. And while he's correct about this country being stronger because of immigration, it's LEGAL immigrants, not criminals deliberately ignoring our laws.

And he damn well knows better.

