VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on February 04, 2024
Twitchy

Scratch a Democrat, find a sexist.

And a racist.

And a homophobe.

But we digress.

Meet 'Davis,' a Virginia Democrat who seems to think women only vote Republican because their husbands tell them to and that if he could only speak to them he would convince them to vote Democrat.

Because you know, women are incapable of thinking for themselves.

What a toolbag:

Willing to bet he doesn't see this at all and if a husband tells him to piss off it's because nobody wants to listen to some sexist jack-a-ninny lecture them about why they should vote for Democrats.

Especially in Virginia.

Side note, this editor is a woman, and guess WHAT? BLOCKED. Seems Davis isn't all that keen on talking to women he knows disagree with him.

Now THAT, we believe, happens fairly often.

Sam J.
Seems women disagree with Davis.

Gosh, shocking.

Davis thinks Republican men control their wives.

Davis thinks he should control them instead.

Davis is a doorknob.

Don't be Davis.

Way to FAFO, dude.

