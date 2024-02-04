VA Democrat WO-MANHANDLED for Claiming Husbands Won't Let Him Convince Their Wives to Vote Democrat

Scratch a Democrat, find a sexist.

And a racist.

And a homophobe.

But we digress.

Meet 'Davis,' a Virginia Democrat who seems to think women only vote Republican because their husbands tell them to and that if he could only speak to them he would convince them to vote Democrat.

Because you know, women are incapable of thinking for themselves.

What a toolbag:

I see this happen fairly often when I canvass -- a husband will answer the door and either speak for his wife or refuse to let me talk to her because he's afraid I'll convince her to vote Democrat. https://t.co/skWGUSFgRD — Davis (@DLT649) February 3, 2024

Willing to bet he doesn't see this at all and if a husband tells him to piss off it's because nobody wants to listen to some sexist jack-a-ninny lecture them about why they should vote for Democrats.

Especially in Virginia.

Side note, this editor is a woman, and guess WHAT? BLOCKED. Seems Davis isn't all that keen on talking to women he knows disagree with him.

Now THAT, we believe, happens fairly often.

This is hilarious. I specifically ask my husband to deal with the idiots that come to our door and ignore our “no soliciting” sign. I ask him this because he will be FAR more polite than I will be. I don’t want you harassing me at home. I’m under no obligation to entertain… https://t.co/x7TVW5tB1L pic.twitter.com/G3JGWZ362k — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 4, 2024

This is so ridiculous. They can’t just sell their ideas; they have to make up stupid crap. Like the wife is a shut in and doesn’t have any access in this day and age to information besides her husband. THIS is misogyny. Let me in to convince the “little woman.” https://t.co/u6IrXfb7ke — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) February 4, 2024

Wow. So, your opinion of women is SO low you believe we are flibbertigibbets easily swayed out of our convictions by a single conversation with a stranger?



Worse, you don’t even think we can SEE how patronizing your tweet here is. https://t.co/2CPWEisJSp — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) February 4, 2024

Seems women disagree with Davis.

Gosh, shocking.

I’m a conservative woman and I can’t tell you how many MEN in my life ask me to help them with determining who to vote for because I’m politically knowledgeable, and they are not



This notion that unless women vote Democrat they’re being manipulated is sexist & tired 🥱



It’s… https://t.co/kYODnJMHdm — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) February 4, 2024

LOL



My husband doesn't let weird men that endorse baby murder & open borders bother me b/c he's a king https://t.co/lsfdGf2lHS — Patriarchy Hannah (@harmonizedgrace) February 4, 2024

You would learn why my husband has told people “you don’t want to talk to my wife, you want to talk to me” https://t.co/baPSdSxLLw — Domestic Goddess Beks 🍹🏝️ (@BeksWineWhiskey) February 4, 2024

I make my husband talk to everyone who comes to the door. No wife wants to talk to anyone who goes door to door for any reason. https://t.co/lrrX6VzLqa — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 4, 2024

Davis thinks Republican men control their wives.

Davis thinks he should control them instead.

Davis is a doorknob.

Don't be Davis.

I'm always nice to political canvassers because I see them as sincere people who are out trying to make a good difference in the world, even though we may not agree on the HOW



This tweet may have ended that sweetness. I won't be hostile, of course. Hostile isn't Fun. https://t.co/LX8PGSZegS — Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) February 4, 2024

Way to FAFO, dude.

