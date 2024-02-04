Lefties Losing Their Freaking MINDS Over Nikki Haley's SNL Bit ALMOST Makes it Good ... ALMOST (Watch)

Nikki Haley was on SNL and while the bit was absolutely cringe, the reaction from the Left has been highly entertaining. They are OUTRAGED that Lorne Michaels would allow such an evil woman on his show, and can't help but be reminded of when he also allowed Trump on the show and REEEEEEE.

You get the picture.

Yes, you will cringe watching this (we did) BUT the meltdown on Twitter is well worth it.

This is so embarrassing for Nikki Haley. pic.twitter.com/RcQgcAB0ml — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 4, 2024

Embarrassing for her.

Yes.

But triggering for the few dozen people who still watch SNL because they only laugh when a show agrees with them politically.

Look at all of this insanity:

Lorne Michaels told you who he was at least 8 years ago. Nikki Haley on SNL is par for the course. pic.twitter.com/FpmpMg0yHw — soaking in all the bad takes (@jdbeacon) February 4, 2024

That evil Righty, Lorne Michaels.

Heh.

SNL platforming Nikki Haley shouldn't be a surprise to people who remember Lorne Michaels platforming Donald J Trump for an entire hour while giving Hillary Clinton a one-off joke. — Doug Osborne 💥 (@seriousfun8309) February 4, 2024

AN ENTIRE HOUR?!

Say it ain't so!

To Lorne Michaels, slavery was just a cold open https://t.co/5OtTrmvULc — The Astute Galoot ™️ 🏴‍☠️ (@TheAstuteGaloot) February 4, 2024

Lighten up, Francis.

Sheesh.

"We've never been a racist country” -Nikki Haley and...



"This was not just an attack on Israel. This was an attack on America. FINISH THEM!"



“Pastor Hagee, I still say I want to be you when I grow up" (after John Hagee opens her campaign launch )



WTF SNL? WTF Lorne Michaels? https://t.co/53m22rz41s — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) February 4, 2024

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

is lorne michaels trying to make the cast as uncomfortable as possible during the good nights with the worst guest appearances 😭😭 why is this lady here — ashley ray (@theashleyray) February 4, 2024

Nope, Lorne Michaels. I’m the biggest SNL fan there is- my entire life- but DO BETTER. https://t.co/sMKr0L5Hv8 — Kelammo (@kelammo) February 4, 2024

They're all so damn predictable.

