Lefties Losing Their Freaking MINDS Over Nikki Haley's SNL Bit ALMOST Makes it Good ... ALMOST (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on February 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Nikki Haley was on SNL and while the bit was absolutely cringe, the reaction from the Left has been highly entertaining. They are OUTRAGED that Lorne Michaels would allow such an evil woman on his show, and can't help but be reminded of when he also allowed Trump on the show and REEEEEEE.

You get the picture.

Yes, you will cringe watching this (we did) BUT the meltdown on Twitter is well worth it.

Embarrassing for her.

Yes.

But triggering for the few dozen people who still watch SNL because they only laugh when a show agrees with them politically.

Look at all of this insanity:

That evil Righty, Lorne Michaels.

Heh.

AN ENTIRE HOUR?!

Say it ain't so!

Lighten up, Francis.

Sheesh.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

They're all so damn predictable.

