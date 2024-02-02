That's a SHAME: Fani Willis' Horrible, Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week Just Got...
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS All Over Biden's Parade

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The January 24 Jobs Report dropped today and of course, our pals on the Left are doing what they do every month and acting like Biden is doing a great job! So many new jobs created! Unemployment down! BIDEN BOOM they say.

And as usual, it's a bunch of horse crap.

Big thanks to E.J. Atoni, Ph.D. for doing the actual footwork and showing the reality of our country right now. 

Hint, it ain't good.

And here we go:

But wait, there's more.

Lots more and none of it looks good for the Biden administration or Democrats in general.

Abbott Just Made Biden Look Like the CHUMP He Is - Check Out Texas' Latest Number of Illegal Crossings
Sam J.
Gotta love those magical revisions.

Ok, only if you're Biden.

Not to mention how many Americans are having to work multiple jobs just to tread water in Biden's economy.

Weekly hours are plummeting.

Not good.

Government jobs.

Color us SHOCKED. Biden is growing the government ... and calling it 'job creation'.

Foreign-born workers.

Shocking.

Holy crap.

Welcome to Biden's America.

But hey, otherwise great report, Joe.

Aces.

