AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski

President Joe Biden is a "devout Catholic." You wouldn't know it, though, by his policies. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar got the vapors recently when Donald Trump said this at a campaign event:

"A lifelong devout Catholic" who attended a black church in his Puerto Rican neighborhood and who supports abortion up until birth, opposing limits of any kind and campaigning on that fact.

The Associated Press reports that the American Catholic Church is taking "a step back in time" as older, liberal priests who came of age during Vatican II are dying off. And now traditionalists are taking over. Tim Sullivan reports:

It was the music that changed first. Or maybe that’s just when many people at the pale brick Catholic church in the quiet Wisconsin neighborhood finally began to realize what was happening.

The choir director, a fixture at St. Maria Goretti for nearly 40 years, was suddenly gone. Contemporary hymns were replaced by music rooted in medieval Europe.

So much was changing. Sermons were focusing more on sin and confession. Priests were rarely seen without cassocks. Altar girls, for a time, were banned.

At the parish elementary school, students began hearing about abortion and hell.

“It was like a step back in time,” said one former parishioner, still so dazed by the tumultuous changes that began in 2021 with a new pastor that he only spoke on condition of anonymity.

White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests
Chad Felix Greene
 Sermons were focusing on sin? That's crazy.

But this is not a simple story. Because there are many who welcome this new, old church.

They often stand out in the pews, with the men in ties and the women sometimes with the lace head coverings that all but disappeared from American churches more than 50 years ago. Often, at least a couple families will arrive with four, five or even more children, signaling their adherence to the church’s ban on contraception, which most American Catholics have long casually ignored.

They attend confession regularly and adhere strictly to church teachings. Many yearn for Masses that echo with medieval traditions – more Latin, more incense more Gregorian chants.

So what the AP is fretting about is that actual devout Catholics are on the rise. Men in ties! They attend confession regularly! The shock was too much for the former parishioner to speak about with the promise of anonymity.

No, it's a bad thing! Progressivism is good. The Catholic Church ought to fundamentally change to keep up with the culture … look at what a success progressivism has been — we can't even define "woman" anymore.

***


