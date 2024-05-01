AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'

President Joe Biden is a "devout Catholic." You wouldn't know it, though, by his policies. Independent journalist Aaron Rupar got the vapors recently when Donald Trump said this at a campaign event:

"Any Catholic that votes for this numbskull is crazy" -- Trump on Joe Biden, a lifelong devout Catholic pic.twitter.com/MGYhNpmn9C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2024

"A lifelong devout Catholic" who attended a black church in his Puerto Rican neighborhood and who supports abortion up until birth, opposing limits of any kind and campaigning on that fact.

The Associated Press reports that the American Catholic Church is taking "a step back in time" as older, liberal priests who came of age during Vatican II are dying off. And now traditionalists are taking over. Tim Sullivan reports:

It was the music that changed first. Or maybe that’s just when many people at the pale brick Catholic church in the quiet Wisconsin neighborhood finally began to realize what was happening. The choir director, a fixture at St. Maria Goretti for nearly 40 years, was suddenly gone. Contemporary hymns were replaced by music rooted in medieval Europe. So much was changing. Sermons were focusing more on sin and confession. Priests were rarely seen without cassocks. Altar girls, for a time, were banned. At the parish elementary school, students began hearing about abortion and hell. “It was like a step back in time,” said one former parishioner, still so dazed by the tumultuous changes that began in 2021 with a new pastor that he only spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sermons were focusing on sin? That's crazy.

But this is not a simple story. Because there are many who welcome this new, old church. They often stand out in the pews, with the men in ties and the women sometimes with the lace head coverings that all but disappeared from American churches more than 50 years ago. Often, at least a couple families will arrive with four, five or even more children, signaling their adherence to the church’s ban on contraception, which most American Catholics have long casually ignored. They attend confession regularly and adhere strictly to church teachings. Many yearn for Masses that echo with medieval traditions – more Latin, more incense more Gregorian chants.

So what the AP is fretting about is that actual devout Catholics are on the rise. Men in ties! They attend confession regularly! The shock was too much for the former parishioner to speak about with the promise of anonymity.

A silly hit piece that arbitrarily uses the word “medieval” multiple times to try to scare people away from Catholicism—brings joy to my heart because it means the TRUTH of Catholic doctrine scares the opposition. As it should. Praise the Lord so many are coming home to faith.🙏🏼 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 1, 2024

When you get lost, a good move is to return back to where you were. — vistaviews (@vistaviews) May 1, 2024

I've said it once and i'll say it again. If you leave the Church because, one way or another, you disliked the ideological or aesthetic leaning of a given parish, you never really understood Catholicism in the first place. — robert schmad (@RobertSchmad) May 1, 2024

Seems like the pendulum swings back! The U.S. Catholic Church is trading its liberal loafers for conservative combat boots. — Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) May 1, 2024

This rather hilarious article presumes that there was always a level of comfort among Catholics with the descent into hippie Jesus, 70s hymns and the sheer irreverence of Protestant-lite services. That modern blip in church history is fading away. — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 1, 2024

"A step back in time" they screech about a return to principles & doctrine held for thousands of years up until just 60 years ago. — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) May 1, 2024

God give them strength! A wonderful development. — Jekabadels ✙ (@IacobRuthenicus) May 1, 2024

Return to Tradition. Deus Vult. — Garet (@Garetjax975) May 1, 2024

“They attend confession regularly and adhere strictly to church teachings.”



WOW - sounds like these “new Catholics” actually want to be Catholic! — AWouters (@StAndyWouters) May 1, 2024

Based — Psyop Enjoyer 🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@FedRespecter12) May 1, 2024

The AP being hilariously out of touch with the readers and the subject they're trying to cover? I'm shocked. — Zach Lebold (@ZachLebold) May 1, 2024

Excellent. I wish the revitalized Catholics well in their attempt to excise the errors of the 20th century. — Dr. Rupert, Archbigot (@RupertVonRipp) May 1, 2024

No, it's a bad thing! Progressivism is good. The Catholic Church ought to fundamentally change to keep up with the culture … look at what a success progressivism has been — we can't even define "woman" anymore.

