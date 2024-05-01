He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of

Nearly, five years ago, Joe Biden was running to be president while promising voters 'hope over fear', 'truth over lies', and 'unity over division'.

He's failed on all counts.

Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, we have to let them know who we are. We choose hope over fear. Truth over lies. And unity over division. pic.twitter.com/X2eLN3xe7M — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 26, 2019

(It's amazing how far downhill Biden has gone in just five years.)

Joe Biden then took office as the 46th President of the United States, where his first acts included spreading fear, lies, and division over COVID. He divided Americans into 'good' and 'bad' over vaccines, took people's jobs for not getting the shot, and spread numerous lies about the virus and how it spread.

He then pitted citizens against citizens, calling some 'semi-fascists' and 'Ultra-MAGA'.

He has attempted to divide the people of our nation by class, race, gender, and any other attribute that helps Democrats scare people into voting for them.

(Language Warning)

Both sides now chanting “F***” Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/Jbt7TU1b9b — Maven Navarro (@MavenNavarro1) May 1, 2024

Imagine our surprise when a rare moment of Joe Biden unity appeared out of nowhere during a protest at the University of Alabama, fueled by anger at Israel's attempts to eradicate Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

For just a brief moment, left-wing Palestinian flag-waving, keffiyeh-wearing protesters joined right-wing American flag-waving, Trump hat-wearing counterprotesters in a chant of 'F*** Joe Biden'.

At long last, Biden achieves unity. https://t.co/rt3pNEi7bO — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 1, 2024

Well done, Mr. President.

The leftists, of course, hate Biden because he has maintained America's support for Israel, although weakly at times because he's afraid of the Israel-hating base of his party.

We don't have to tell you the myriad reasons we on the right don't care for Joe Biden.

Unity achievement unlocked!

Rare Biden win.

Sorry to wake you, sir, but...um...well, the good news is the people are united. https://t.co/w6Tvai43Tp pic.twitter.com/VvjLOKi5VJ — G (@stevensongs) May 1, 2024

LOL!

That's some 357-D chess right there.

This is his greatest accomplishment as president — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) May 1, 2024

You know … blind squirrel and all that.

That's absolutely hilarious. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) May 1, 2024

We did have to laugh.

It’s kinda touching in its own way to see people come together https://t.co/sYLSjFZOmL — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 1, 2024

It's so beautiful.

Wait, I thought they were saying "Let's go, Brandon." https://t.co/dnQjX5IquO — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 2, 2024

Ha! Classic. We prefer that version, frankly.

(This editor is not much of a swearer. You're probably going to cuss at him in the replies for saying so. Bring it! LOL. But … you only get to if you are a VIP member. (Shameless plug.))

You did it, Joe. You finally brought Americans together. https://t.co/p9zpDqjBMt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 2, 2024

We're not expecting this goodwill to continue, but it was great while it lasted.

That cop is like, cool, maybe I won't have to arrest anybody after all. — 𝔽ℝ𝔼𝔼𝔻𝕆𝕄 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕖™ (@FreedomCatRedux) May 1, 2024

The protest did, by the way, end peacefully with the demonstrators dispersing like decent human beings.

Maybe we could start a trend here.