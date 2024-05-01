Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler...
Antisemitism? Cenk Uygur Goes on Epic Rant About Jewish Power Over Media and...
Michael Moore Tells CNN 98 Percent of Student Protesters 'Don't Believe in Antisemitism'
Twitchy Favorites Weigh in on the U.S. Taking in Palestinian Refugees
Wading Into the Debate Over the Importance of Stay at Home Mothers
'Stunningly Unwise': Pastor Deserves ALL the Heat for Saying PTSD Isn't Real
The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
VIOLATING THE LAW: UCLA Protesters Use Wristbands to ID 'Anti-Israel' Students, Give Them...
KJP Reminds Journo Asking About Biden's Current Silence That He Spoke Out About...
Chris Hayes, Rolling Stone Writer Say These Student Protests Are Pretty Standard
Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus

He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:30 PM on May 01, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Nearly, five years ago, Joe Biden was running to be president while promising voters 'hope over fear', 'truth over lies', and 'unity over division'.

He's failed on all counts.

Advertisement

(It's amazing how far downhill Biden has gone in just five years.)

Joe Biden then took office as the 46th President of the United States, where his first acts included spreading fear, lies, and division over COVID. He divided Americans into 'good' and 'bad' over vaccines, took people's jobs for not getting the shot, and spread numerous lies about the virus and how it spread.

He then pitted citizens against citizens, calling some 'semi-fascists' and 'Ultra-MAGA'.

He has attempted to divide the people of our nation by class, race, gender, and any other attribute that helps Democrats scare people into voting for them.

(Language Warning)

Imagine our surprise when a rare moment of Joe Biden unity appeared out of nowhere during a protest at the University of Alabama, fueled by anger at Israel's attempts to eradicate Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

For just a brief moment, left-wing Palestinian flag-waving, keffiyeh-wearing protesters joined right-wing American flag-waving, Trump hat-wearing counterprotesters in a chant of 'F*** Joe Biden'.

Recommended

Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well done, Mr. President.

The leftists, of course, hate Biden because he has maintained America's support for Israel, although weakly at times because he's afraid of the Israel-hating base of his party.

We don't have to tell you the myriad reasons we on the right don't care for Joe Biden.

Unity achievement unlocked!

Rare Biden win.

LOL!

That's some 357-D chess right there.

You know … blind squirrel and all that.

We did have to laugh.

Advertisement

It's so beautiful.

Ha! Classic. We prefer that version, frankly.

(This editor is not much of a swearer. You're probably going to cuss at him in the replies for saying so. Bring it! LOL. But … you only get to if you are a VIP member. (Shameless plug.))

We're not expecting this goodwill to continue, but it was great while it lasted.

The protest did, by the way, end peacefully with the demonstrators dispersing like decent human beings.

Maybe we could start a trend here.

Tags: BIDEN LEFT RIGHT UNITY LET'S GO BRANDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
Brett T.
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests
Chad Felix Greene
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Brett T.
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
Brett T.
The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas' Brett T.
Advertisement