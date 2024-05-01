He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler...
Antisemitism? Cenk Uygur Goes on Epic Rant About Jewish Power Over Media and...
Michael Moore Tells CNN 98 Percent of Student Protesters 'Don't Believe in Antisemitism'
Twitchy Favorites Weigh in on the U.S. Taking in Palestinian Refugees
Wading Into the Debate Over the Importance of Stay at Home Mothers
'Stunningly Unwise': Pastor Deserves ALL the Heat for Saying PTSD Isn't Real
The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
VIOLATING THE LAW: UCLA Protesters Use Wristbands to ID 'Anti-Israel' Students, Give Them...
KJP Reminds Journo Asking About Biden's Current Silence That He Spoke Out About...
Chris Hayes, Rolling Stone Writer Say These Student Protests Are Pretty Standard
Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus

Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on May 01, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Just like "Queers for Palestine," it seems odd that there are so many alleged feminists who support Hamas and cheer on Iran's missile strike on Israel. We've seen this woman before, pleading for food for the protesters occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia, but wait until you see the degree you'll be paying off when Joe Biden forgives her student loans.

Advertisement

No doubt. Getting a PhD is expensive, especially at a school like Columbia.

Police cleared the trespassers. This was the scene outside of Hamilton Hall:

Recommended

He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

I thought this was a really keen observation … these Gen Z women who've been indoctrinated in feminism their whole lives sure seem anxious to get into a burqa.

Advertisement

They support Iran's side in this war, where morality police throw women in the back of vans if there's any skin showing.

I don't remember seeing a lot of women out in the streets of Gaza celebrating on October 7. I rarely see Palestinian women at all. Are they not allowed out of their homes or something?

Funny to see college girls supporting a culture where women are forbidden from attending college.

***


Tags: PALESTINE HIJAB COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
FuzzyChimp
White Students Protesting Slavery or Something? Cynthia Nixon Loses it on Rep. Nadler Over Protests
Chad Felix Greene
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Brett T.
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again
Brett T.
The Onion Hilariously Weighs in on the Campus Encampments
Brett T.
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of FuzzyChimp
Advertisement