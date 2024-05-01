Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'

Just like "Queers for Palestine," it seems odd that there are so many alleged feminists who support Hamas and cheer on Iran's missile strike on Israel. We've seen this woman before, pleading for food for the protesters occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia, but wait until you see the degree you'll be paying off when Joe Biden forgives her student loans.

I did a quick search and found that this lady, who refused to reveal her name, is named Johannah King-Slutzky.



She is a paid instructor & PhD candidate at Columbia studying "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens"



No, I'm not making this up.

Her previous employers include several leftist digital firms and CAIR, the infamous Hamas-linked organization.

So great that the Biden administration is forgiving her student loans yay

She probably has $500k in loans after all these years of studying Marxist theory

No doubt. Getting a PhD is expensive, especially at a school like Columbia.

Police cleared the trespassers. This was the scene outside of Hamilton Hall:

It's like Where's Waldo trying to find a male among the Columbia occupiers. Masked college girls are just really into Hamas.

ISIS brides-to-be.



Awesome.

Jordan Peterson has a theory about this but they aren't gonna like it

It's the fashion. They love the kiffiyeh as much as their mom's loved the pink pussy-hat.

I thought this was a really keen observation … these Gen Z women who've been indoctrinated in feminism their whole lives sure seem anxious to get into a burqa.

Look at the Columbia zoomer feminist protestors:



They crave a hijab. They long for a niqab. Their hearts desire a man to come along and whisk then away, a dashing Vizier Charming to ride off with them to his harem.

ISIS brides in training

Then why don't they go where that lifestyle is easily available to them?

I say field trip to the Middle East. These kids need a harsh reality check.

Legit Handmaid' Tale vibes here.

Most of them haven't ever had an actual man as part of their life so fantasy is all they know.

I want this for them too! How can we make it happen?

I appreciate the gesture, between the hijab and the mask I don't have to look at them.

That is a disturbing and probably accurate description.

Big talk coming from the same people who complain about men trying to control their bodies.

Maybe it's a sex thing.

They support Iran's side in this war, where morality police throw women in the back of vans if there's any skin showing.

In Iran, women are risking their lives by removing their head scarves. In America, they're putting them on to become cosplay warriors. SICK.

How far back they are taking the women's movement is mind blowing.

I don't remember seeing a lot of women out in the streets of Gaza celebrating on October 7. I rarely see Palestinian women at all. Are they not allowed out of their homes or something?

Funny to see college girls supporting a culture where women are forbidden from attending college.

